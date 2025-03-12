A young man took to his TikTok account to share a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation between two brothers

One of the siblings shared how sad he was to not have his father present in his life and wished to have the same father as his brother

Internet users were nothing short of supportive and shared similar experiences in the post's comment section

A content creator shared the heartbreaking conversation between brothers. Images: @salvation_p0

Having siblings from different families can take a toll on some people, bringing up feelings of separation and uncertainty.

A young man had a heartbreaking chat with his brother about having different fathers and received support from the online community.

Different family dynamics

A Gauteng university student using the username Salvation, who often shares people's stories as part of his online content, took to his TikTok account to show a screenshot of the 2am conversation a person had on WhatsApp where their brother said:

"I'm thinking that my dad is alive but not present in my life."

After the person stated that he would be there for his sibling, another tearful message read:

"At least you have a father figure, which I don't have. I wish I shared the same father with you."

Watch the TikTok video where Salvation described the situation as "painful" below:

Mzansi online users show their support

A few local members of the online community showed the WhatsApp participant love and support in the post's comment section. Some TikTokkers felt they could relate to what they had seen on their For You Page and shared their experience of absent parents.

@mogale.seapara.ca reassured the brother:

"His father's absence doesn't define his worth. It's time to break free from the weight of his neglect. He doesn't need his validation. He needs to validate himself. Prove him wrong by rising above."

@bassie_matjila shared with the public:

"As a rejected child myself, I hope you make peace with the fact that you were not wanted. It's painful, but you can't let that man have a hold on your life forever. I hope you heal."

@uluvuyomaselela wrote in the comment section:

"Why are you crying about someone who doesn’t care about you? He is not worth the tears, trust me."

@andyminaj04 told the online community:

"My daughter forced her way back to her father. They are best friends now, without me knowing. She knew I would deny them from communicating."

@beeaura_ said to the public:

"I wish we could guard our hearts and stop breaking for those who don’t care about us. The self-inflicted pain is immense."

@sido23537 added in the comments:

"My two boys have different fathers. One father is very present, and the other just pays for whatever and is absent. The present father is making both my boys feel loved and cared for."

