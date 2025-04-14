A Zulu woman, taken by her Nigerian father to his country without her mother's knowledge, shared positive news about her search for her late mom's KZN family after reaching out on social media

The young lady's video was shared on TikTok, where she detailed the ill-treatment she endured from her Nigerian step-mom after her dad left her and returned to South Africa

Social media users were happy to hear that there was progress in her search, flooding the comment section and assuring her that they were behind her

A young lady who was taken away from her Zulu mom to Nigeria by her father gave Mzansi an update that left many smiling. Image: Credit: PaulGulea

Source: Getty Images

Over 15 years ago, a woman by the name of Thandeka Xaba was taken from her mother's family in KZN to Nigeria to unite with her father's family, and she never saw or heard from them again.

After reaching out in search of the Xaba's, Thandeka received positive news, and her clip was shared under the TikTok handle @comzitha, exciting many social media users who flooded the comment section, offering support for her return home.

The woman gives feedback on her search

In the clip, Thandeka expresses her happiness that her video went viral, saying that she waited many years for such a moment to reconnect with her KZN family. She also expressed her gratitude to Mzansi for listening to her and sharing her videos until they reached her family, saying no words could fully describe how appreciative she is. Thandeka shares how good it was to hear her grandmother's voice, as well as those of her uncles and cousins.

She adds that she now has the whole of South Africa as her family after being shown love and support by many locals who have promised to help her return home safely. She details how meaningful it is to have people from Mzansi, whom she doesn't know, fighting for her, and she can't wait to finish the battle and be reunited with her family, where she is loved and cared for.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi rejoices after hearing Thandeka's positive news

Social media users flooded the comment section, with over 2.2K people expressing their excitement at the news. Many shared how moved they were by her story and were happy to hear that she reconnected with her KZN family.

Some suggested a donation to help her with travel funds, and others asked her to share her travel details so that she could be welcomed when she arrived back home.

A local woman received praise after sharing an update about Thandeka Xaba. Image: @comzitha

Source: TikTok

User @thando msweli said:

"Don't cry anymore more, we got you Thandeka. Don't mind negative people we as South Africans care for you and you will come home dear."

User @khomotso shared:

"Your mom is fighting for your nana and you will be home soon ❤️."

User @Daisy~Chi🇿🇦🇿🇦 added:

"When did they take her to Nigeria because she speaks like us, looks like us. I pray she arrives in SA safely 🤗🤗."

User @Ntombi YeBhele U Khuboni🥰 commented:

"Guys, let's alert our government to bring her home, please. This is her home, oh please guys."

User @nomcebodlamini917🇿🇦 shared:

"Come back Nana, come back and this should be a lesson for us South African women. Let's learn from such mistakes."

User @Miss Mash said:

"One thing about my people. They can unite when it comes to protection and supporting one of their own. What a proud moment to be SAn. Aaah, South Africa😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️."

3 Briefly News articles about South Africans and Nigerian

A Zulu lady, taken by her Nigerian father to his country without her mother's knowledge, shared a video detailing the abuse she had endured in that country, and asking South Africans to help her locate her KZN family.

A Nigerian man visiting Soweto received a warm welcome from street vendors, who told him he was not a tourist, but a brother.

An American woman went on a date with a man she thought was South African, but when she explained that he said he was into the Yahoo scam, locals told her he was a Nigerian brother.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News