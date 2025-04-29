South Africans were fond of a lovely video of one happy family hopping on a fun TikTok trend after a wedding

A Xhosa mom bonded with her five daughters-in-law and was excited that her sons were off the market

Mzansi pointed out the husbands’ common type in a thread of comments right after watching the video

A Xhosa mom bonded with her daughters-in-law and warmed many hearts as she got excited about her kids.

The lady only gave birth to boys and had the privilege to experience all five of them getting married.

Xhosa mom attends 5 sons’ wedding

A Xhosa lady and her daughters-in-law went viral after hopping on a now-viral TikTok trend. The squad took a video right after of the ladies said, ‘I do’ to the mom’s last-born son.

They made the famous birthday challenge their own and proudly presented themselves to the camera in descending order, from the wife who married the first-born to the last-born. They all made way for the 5th man’s wife to introduce herself as she stunned in a white wedding dress and a glistening ring on her finger.

After the new member of the family excitedly joined the official squad, the mother of the five husbands appeared and closed the challenge by saying:

“I’m their mother.”

The mom of five boys looked elegant in a pinkish outfit and created a warm environment for all of her daughters-in-law to exist.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi was warned by family moment

Social media users shared their thoughts about the sweet sisterhood in a thread of over 4.2k comments:

@Bridget Valeria shared:

“This is a flex. Having all your sons married.”

@nondumiso Zuka Nonduu pointed out:

“A slender person won’t be the right fit for this family.”

@Honest Lihle Mhlanga shared kind words:

“Okay, this is a flex. I hope and pray they stay in happy marriages.”

@notyomama shared:

“The first-born’s wife is a hot momma.”

@LeratoSebaya noticed that the husbands had a specific taste:

“The guys have a type.”

@Tintswalo Eulandah R discovered:

“The guys went for women who look like their mother.”

@Kay was happy for the lucky fellas:

“I love that the brothers are all married.”

@Zinhle Pretty Sibisi broke it down for the people who were confused:

“Those of you who don't understand, mommy has boys and all these women are married to her boys. The mother is the last one, the mother of the boys.”

