A video by content creator @samukelisiwe.gumede captures the difference between her children's excited hellos and tearful goodbyes when visiting their cousins

The touching footage first shows the joyful reunion as her children leap from the car and run towards their cousin with pure happiness, then shifts to the emotional goodbye scene

The relatable content resonated with many South Africans who understand the deep connections children form with their cousins

A post showing how young family members behave when saying goodbye went viral. Images: @samukelisiwe.gumede

Source: Facebook

A South African mother has captured a moment many families can relate to - the emotional rollercoaster children experience when saying hello and goodbye to beloved cousins. Kwa-Zulu Natal-based content creator @samukelisiwe.gumede shared the touching video on Facebook at the end of April, showing her children's reactions at different points of a family visit.

The video begins with a joyful scene as the family arrives at their relatives' home. Her excited children burst out of the car and rush towards their cousin, who runs to meet them with equal enthusiasm. The happiness and excitement are clear as the children reunite.

The mood shifts dramatically when the video cuts to departure time. Now her children are back in the car, and their cousin approaches to say goodbye. The children share emotional hugs, clearly upset about parting ways. The camera then pans to her son crying in the back seat, overwhelmed with sadness at having to leave.

This emotional moment reflects the strong bonds children often form with their cousins and how deeply they feel these connections.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Why Goodbyes Are Hard for Kids

The video serves as a reminder that children's emotions are genuine and deserve validation. When children express sadness at separations, it shows they've formed meaningful attachments. Parents can help by acknowledging these feelings rather than dismissing them.

For many families, cousin relationships are some of the most important bonds children form outside the immediate family. These connections often become cherished childhood memories and can develop into lifelong friendships that continue into adulthood.

A video showing how cousins react when saying goodbye to each other went viral. Images: @samukelisiwe.gumede

Source: Facebook

Social media reactions to family moment

@Oneziwe Jackson commented:

"You are making us cry 😢"

@Noluthando Noltee Mazibuko related:

"These are my kids when they have to leave granny's house."

@Mohlaudi Vincent reflected:

"This happens when cousins love each other during the holidays. Tomorrow is the time to go back to school, another thing that doesn't happen often nowadays because of our stupid parents are always fighting over useless things."

@Mduduzi Dave Nkosi shared:

"My lil sister always cries when I go back to my place after a visit, so when I leave, I make sure she is not around, shem 🤞"

@Ndzalama Hlangwana suggested:

"Aaaaw, can't we all just live together 🥰🥰🥰"

More South African family stories

Briefly News recently reported on a joyful couple who bought their dream townhouse without having to pay a bond.

recently reported on a joyful couple who bought their dream townhouse without having to pay a bond. A young boy in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, had a terrifying encounter when a Cape Cobra slithered around his neck and body while he slept.

A South African farmer shared his candid thoughts about the challenges facing families involved in the H2A visa program that takes workers to America for months at a time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News