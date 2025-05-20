A TikTok video shows the sweet moment a student received a spontaneous gift from her friends at school

The clip captured a touching moment between the four young friends who showed people that they have each other

Online users were touched by the TikTok video showing that one of the girls, who lost a loved one, was surrounded by supportive friends

One girl arrived at school and her friends had a touching surprise for her. The schoolgirls showed that they have a close bond as they shared a touching moment.

Students gifted their friend a meaningful gift connected to her late mother. Image: symathanda2511

The video shared on Tiktok received more than 19,000 likes as many were touched by the girls. People flooded the comment section with their thoughts on how the friends interacted with each other.

Girls support friend at school

In a TikTok video by @symathanda2511, a young girl met up with her friends at school, and they gave her a gift. The three waited in anticipation as their friend ripped open the present they gave her in memory of her late mother. The friends gifted the school girl photos of her mother, who passed away. Watch the video of the young friends below:

High schooler provides for his friend

Pupils have shown that they care about their friends at school. Image: Epicurean

SA moved by video of schoolgirls

Online users were touched to see how one of the friends was emotional while giving the schoolgirl her present. Peeps remarked on how touching the video was and that the girls were thoughtful. Read the comments by netizens below:

@caphyberry said:

"Girls who carry her school bag was so emotional 😭"

Thandoww_M.N❤️🫀 gushed:

"Meaning of true friends🥺🥺🙏."

happykhoza05 wrote:

"May my kids be surrounded by kind friends like you❤️😭, may God bless you, my girls ❤️"

Ash♠️ gushed;

"Real friends thank you my babies🥰"

STHE SBA’KHULU added:

"Her mom left a strong woman."

eekayAdele commented:

"One thing about Ma2K is that they show up for one another🥰❤️"

mogul regal was moved:

"When young women support and build each other like this 👌 no bullying or 'angimkhulumisi' but 'I got you friend'🌹."

Mmago Ofentse Phels gushed:

"May God bless ur friendship till the end of time and after life🥺😭"

ntswa applauded:

"🔥🥰💖 Awoooooo true friends."

