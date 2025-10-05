A young South African man shared a heartwarming video of himself updating his sister on everything that had happened since she died

The chap got comfortable in his car as he tried to remember memories from over eight years, mixing them with a bit of humour.

His golden storytelling touched thousands of people who viewed his now-viral TikTok clip over 260k times

A young man remembered his late sister on her eighth death anniversary and shared eight events that took place since her death.

The youngster added a bit of humour to make his points more digestible. He started by highlighting that he was right about his late sister’s boyfriend, even though she tried to brush his advice off because of his young age:

“Your little boyfriend cleaned you out.”

He emphasised that the partner was a leech who took all of his sister’s belongings, including cutlery:

“He did not even leave a teaspoon.”

Man shares eight things in honour of late sister

He then excitedly shared that he finally came out to his mother about his sexuality and received a positive response:

“We were both wrong about how she was going to handle that ‘cause she took it like a champ.”

His mother even attended therapy with him to find out more ways to support and raise her queer child. The youngster shared that he and his mom have gotten very close, something that he never thought would happen:

“We’re boys now. I call her ‘Ntwana’. I drink in front of her.”

The chap mentioned that he also left the country, just like his sister suggested, and spent some time in the US. He is now deciding whether to move abroad to further his studies or stay in South Africa:

“Those are the problems we have.”

The youngster was so excited to share that his mom bought herself two cars and also surprised him with a ride:

“That’s my dawg for real. That’s my boy.”

The last point was that he took his sister’s room and often wears her clothes. People online were touched by his lovely idea of celebrating his sister’s life.

SA warmed by champ thinking of late sister

Social media users shared their thoughts about the thoughtful sibling:

@tinaking🧚🏽✨wrote:

“Mum couldn't lose another baby, please.”

@🕵🏽‍♀️ was touched:

“That part about your mom and the therapy, especially? I’m crying.”

@Perseverance commented:

“My first impression of you, and I love it, please don't die.”

@Asanda_Life Coach wrote:

“You tell the story with so much excitement as if you’re really talking to her.”

@LiTheAthlete shared:

“The bragging is so sibling coded, I love it.”

@Sweswe 🧚‍♂️ commented:

“I’m actually in tears? This is so beautiful! The love you have for your sister is so precious.”

@Tshiamo 🇿🇦 said:

“So siblings will always find a way to let you know. This is the best video I've seen today.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

