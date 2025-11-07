Black Coffee completed the purchase of a Cape Town mansion in just 48 hours, showcasing speed in celebrity property deals

The video went viral, capturing attention for the luxury lifestyle and South African real estate market

South Africans reacted with fascination and discussion about high-value properties and celebrity investments

South Africans were captivated as Black Coffee bought a R157 million Cape Town mansion in just two days, highlighting celebrity influence on the property market.

South Africans were stunned after DJ Black Coffee reportedly bought a R157 million Cape Town mansion in just 48 hours. Image: matthewkerolos, Black Coffee, Lance Cohen

On 6 November 2025, TikTok user @matthewkerolos shared a video detailing how South African DJ Black Coffee purchased a multi-million rand mansion in Cape Town in just 48 hours. In the video, real estate agent Lance Cohen explained that the deal came about unexpectedly while he was enjoying a night out with his sons at a club in Ibiza, where Black Coffee happened to be performing. After a conversation in the DJ booth, Black Coffee expressed interest in the property, and within two days, the purchase of the R157-million villa was finalised. The video offers insights into the speed and spontaneity of high-end property transactions among South African celebrities.

The villa, situated in a prestigious Cape Town neighbourhood, exemplifies luxury living with state-of-the-art amenities and stunning views. Experts note that properties of this calibre rarely change hands so quickly, making this sale particularly remarkable. The speed of the transaction reflects both Black Coffee’s decisive approach and the streamlined processes that real estate professionals in South Africa can provide for elite clients. Matthew’s behind-the-scenes account also highlights the human element of real estate, where timing, connections, and chance encounters can play a pivotal role.

Rapid celebrity property sale amazes fans

The video, posted by user @matthewkerolos, quickly went viral, attracting thousands of interactions within a short period. South Africans expressed amazement at the swift purchase, with many discussing the luxury property market and the broader implications of celebrity investments. Comments ranged from disbelief at how a deal of such magnitude could happen in only 48 hours to admiration for the effortless way Black Coffee handled the purchase. The viral attention underlined the public’s fascination with celebrity investments and high-value South African real estate, sparking conversations about market trends and luxury living.

Viewers reacted with a mixture of envy, admiration, and intrigue, highlighting the aspirational nature of celebrity property acquisitions. Many South Africans used the video to discuss what such a mansion represents in terms of status and success, while others debated the broader property market in Cape Town. The video also reinforced interest in real estate agents who facilitate high-end transactions, showing that opportunity often meets preparation in unexpected ways. Overall, the story provided both entertainment and a glimpse into South Africa’s elite property sphere.

Fans couldn’t believe it when Black Coffee sealed the deal on a luxury Cape Town villa worth R157 million in only two days. Image: matthewkerolos

Mzansi reacted to the video

Sheldon wrote:

“Lance is a legend.”

𝙊𝙉𝙔𝙀𝘽𝙐𝘾𝙃𝙄 said:

“This is why going to groove is important.”

Masimasipa wrote:

“Your network is your net worth.”

Faiz Seitz 🇿🇦 said:

“Lance got a nice commission cheque, that’s why Lance is smiling like that.”

Department of Home Affairs asked:

“So Lance has 150M in his account??”

Nzuzo asked:

“God, how much did he pay for the change of ownership?”

Ronza 🇿🇦 wrote:

“I wanted to buy that house, but Lance didn’t answer my call a few months back.”

Fedora Scott said:

“Bruh, apparently, his commission was R7 million.”

