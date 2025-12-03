The TikTok video explores a South African woman’s reflections on the six things she still misses after living in the UK for over two decades

Her experiences highlight the lifestyle differences between the two countries, especially around community, language and the cost of everyday living

The story struck a nerve with many South Africans, especially those living abroad, who recognised their own experiences in her list

A heartfelt list about life abroad has South Africans reflecting on what they truly leave behind when they move overseas.

The picture on the left showed the Ruse family smiling outdoors in matching festive red shirts. Image: @the.ruses

Source: TikTok

On 9 November 2025, TikTok creator @the.ruses posted a video reflecting on her life in the UK after relocating 22 years ago, sharing six things she still deeply misses about South Africa. The video was filmed in the UK and centred on her personal experiences as a South African woman who moved overseas after meeting her now-husband, who is from the UK. In the clip, she explained what she misses and why, touching on food, community, language and the warmth of everyday life back home. The video was uploaded as a way to open up about how relocating changed her daily routines and how she still carries her South African roots while raising her children abroad.

She started by saying she misses traditional South African food, including the taste of KFC back home, noting how it simply doesn’t compare to what she finds in the UK. She added that South African friendliness remains unmatched, explaining how she used to have random conversations at taxi ranks with strangers, something so normal back home that even her husband would think she knew the person. She went on to mention the neighbourhood culture she grew up with, from chatting to neighbours over the fence to hearing music play without anyone calling the police, something she says would be considered a disturbance in the UK. She also spoke about how affordable local travel used to be compared to her UK commute, how having a helper who genuinely loves your children is rare and expensive overseas, and how she misses speaking isiZulu freely at home instead of constantly switching to English when speaking to her children.

South Africans abroad share relatable truths

The video posted by user @the.ruses quickly gained traction because many South Africans abroad connected with her honesty and the way she described everyday details that people often overlook until they move away. Her list touched on relatable experiences for immigrants who find themselves comparing the warmth, lifestyle and community spirit of South Africa with the more reserved nature of life in the UK. The way she spoke about food, neighbours, helpers and language struck a chord with people who understand how homesickness can show up in small but meaningful ways. It became a conversation starter across TikTok as viewers reflected on the cultural differences and the emotional cost of building a life far from home.

People reacted by sharing their own stories of missing home, with many saying her list captured exactly what they felt but never put into words. Others agreed that the friendliness, humour and everyday loudness of South African life are things they only truly appreciated after leaving. Some strongly related to the struggle with language, especially when raising children in a country where English becomes the default.

A picture of a South African woman with her family who reflected on life in the UK while sharing the things she still misses about home. Image: @the.ruses

Source: TikTok

Here’s what netizens had to say

VJSportChat commented:

"Don’t miss South Africa, things are getting worse this side"

Kgomotso Maja said:

"I have been okay in the UK for 10 years and agree 100% with what you have said."

Nokwanda Mbatha wrote:

"Woolworths cakes are no longer the same. 😭😭”

Reetaseethal shared:

“You are living a beautiful life. May you always stay happy.”

Mabongigumede67:

“We are so happy for you and your family, my sister. Stay blessed.”

Nomzamokangubo added: "Awuthi sikukhumbuze isizulu uxole kwi English. 😂😂 Cha muhle umndeni wakho ♥️♥️ungabuyi cc impilo esiyiphila la manje worse GBV kubi kubi. 😭😭 Translation: Let me remind you in isiZulu, forget the English for a bit… Your family is beautiful. Don’t come back, sis, the life we are living here is bad, especially with GBV, it’s terrible.”

Just Joe wrote:

“Most importantly, you are there legally and respecting the rules and laws of that country.”

Mr Lovely said:

“You should run the Comrades Marathon.”

Limpopian88 wrote:

“Stay there peacefully; here in South Africa, politicians steal orphans’ money and kill whistleblowers.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to relocating

Source: Briefly News