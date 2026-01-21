A Khayelistha woman and her English adoptive mother touched hearts across the nation after sharing their journey of healing and choice

The video appeared on Briefly TV Life, showing the pair discussing Busi’s transition from a neglected childhood to finding her permanent family

Social media users were moved and expressed deep admiration for the family's bond, and encouraged others to consider the impact of older child adoption

A powerful narrative of resilience and unconditional love has captured public attention following an emotional interview between a mother and daughter.

The Briefly TV Life shared the story of Kim, an English woman, and her adoptive daughter, Busi, on 30 October 2025.

Busi’s journey began under challenging circumstances in Khayelitsha. Her early years were defined by neglect and abandonment, as her biological mother failed to provide the protection she needed. Before meeting Kim and her husband, Alan, in 2005, Busi found herself in a "Cinderella" role, burdened with domestic labour and overlooked by her extended family. Recognising that the weight of Busi's past trauma was hindering her education and well-being, the couple stepped in to offer support.

Adoptive family officially welcomes Busi

What started as a temporary arrangement to help Busi finish her schooling soon transformed into a permanent family bond. Kim and Alan did not just provide a roof over her head; they provided a sense of belonging she had never known. To honour this lifelong commitment, the family celebrated their union through a symbolic wedding ceremony, officially welcoming Busi as their "forever daughter." An amused Busi reflected on how people often think that she is a maid when around Kim and the rest of her family; this doesn't bother her much.

SA is moved by the beautiful adoption story

The YouTube video gained 63K views and over 150 comments from an online community that reacted with overwhelming emotion, and many viewers praised Kim for opening her heart and home to a child in need. Some noted that the adoptive family essentially saved a life, expressing hope that more people in similar positions would follow their example. Others offered prayers for Busi to find the strength to forgive her biological mother, noting that doing so would bring her ultimate inner peace. Others highlighted the importance of discussing the complexities of adult adoption and the unique challenges faced by blended families in South Africa.

User @mariacarter1013 said:

"What a beautiful bond between mother and daughter! Such a wonderful, uplifting story 💖."

User @arlenethomas146 commented:

"I pray that she forgives her mom with Jesus Christ's help."

User @GGB2022 added:

"Beautiful story!"

User @Phumie-q9l shared:

"I love your relationship ♥️. Please also find it in your heart to forgive your biological mom. I know your pain as well, but I love you both."

User @erminacodjoe commented:

"Beautiful story. I hope that many will be inspired to embrace a child who needs love and acceptance, irrespective of age, race, or physical and mental challenges. This is God’s heart. Your story is so real and feels so right. Congratulations to you both!"

User @caribbeanification said:

"You and your family saved a life! God bless you ❤."

