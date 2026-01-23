Lori Coble , who lost her three children in a 2007 car crash and had triplets a year later , has died of brain cancer

She was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma in July 2025 after her husband noticed stroke-like symptoms

Lori died at home on 21 January 2026, surrounded by her husband Chris and their teenage triplets

A US-based family, Chris and Lori Coble and their three children. Images: @ChrisCoble

Source: Facebook

A US mother who endured horrible loss throughout her life has passed away after a battle with brain cancer. Lori Coble died at home on Wednesday, 21 January 2026, at the age of 48, surrounded by her family. She leaves behind her husband, Chris, and their teenage triplets.

Lori’s life was marked by both deep joy and heartbreaking tragedy. In 2007, she and Chris lost their three young children in a horrible car accident. After months of grief, the couple decided to try again, and a year later, they had triplets. For the next 16 years, Lori poured herself into raising her family and cherishing the life they rebuilt together.

In June 2025, Chris began noticing small changes. Lori became clumsy, often bumping into things or dropping items. By early July, her symptoms became more serious, with signs that resembled a stroke. That same month, doctors diagnosed her with stage 4 glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer.

According to People, Chris later shared that the diagnosis felt overwhelming, especially after everything they had already been through. Over the months that followed, Lori underwent two surgeries to remove the tumour. The second operation was especially complex and left her unable to control the left side of her body. She spent 40 days in the hospital.

When she was strong enough, Lori returned home to begin chemotherapy and radiation. By early December, she was hospitalised again, this time with pneumonia. Not long after, she was brought home and placed under hospice care. On 22 January 2026, Chris announced her passing on his Facebook page @ChrisCoble.

People send condolences

Social media users shared their messages of support to Chris Coble on his Facebook post:

@Edith Vilardi wrote:

"So sorry for your loss and tragedy."

@Quinn Xifo commented:

"Oh, Chris, I'm so sorry. I love you and your family."

@Shelley Kendall Kennedy shared:

"May God comfort you during this challenging time and bring peace only He can provide. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers. ❤️"

@Annemarie Carpico added:

"So very sorry for you and your family. You are so in our prayers!"

@Melissa Martin Smith stated:

"I am so sorry, Chris. My heart is broken for you and your family. Love and prayers to you..."

