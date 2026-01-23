A Barcelona woman visiting Cape Town shared a video of her teething baby chewing on biltong at the beach

She joked that South Africa has such a strong rugby team because when they're babies, they teethe on biltong

South Africans loved the video, with many sharing that they also used biltong for their teething babies

A woman exploring nature in Barcelona. Images: @lauramilesaway

Source: Instagram

Instagram user @lauramilesaway, who shares fitness and family content on her page, recently came to South Africa to tour Cape Town. She's been posting videos about what it's like being in the area and the fun places she, her husband and their two kids have been experiencing. She left South Africans laughing after sharing her theory on why the country has such a strong rugby team. She shared the video on 1 December 2025. In the video, the mum is at a beach in Cape Town with her teething toddler. The little boy is happily chewing on some biltong, and a funny caption says:

“If you’ve ever wondered why South Africa has such a strong rugby team… It’s because they teethe on biltong.”

The baby seems to really enjoy it and has no trouble chewing. The mum shared that they only found out about using biltong for teething when an older woman suggested it when their first child was about six months old in a biltong store. Since then, they’ve always used it and are letting their new baby try it too. The rugby joke got lots of smiles and likes from people watching.

South Africans who saw the video were quick to confirm her theory in the comments. Many parents shared that they also gave their teething babies biltong, with some saying they drove long distances just to buy it. A dentist even chimed in, explaining that biltong is excellent for jaw development. Others joked about her revealing "national intelligence" and found it funny that she'd discovered one of South Africa's parenting secrets.

Watch the Instagram clip here.

SA parents confirm biltong teething trick

Social media users shared their love for biltong on Instagram user @lauramilesaway's video, stating:

@doret.jordaan wrote:

"It's the best for teething!!"

@hofsbiltong said:

"This makes so much sense 🤯💪🏼"

@krullemie commented:

"As a dentist, this is so good for jaw development 🙌"

@ashaimari joked:

"My blind self thought it was burnt wood at first 😂😂😂"

@michele_raspel shared:

"Yep! All three of my girls lived with biltong in hand when they were teething!"

@duke_dracula_ asked:

"Why are you revealing national intelligence?😂"

@princess_nannibunny added:

"Yep, drove 45 mins to buy biltong for my baba while he was teething."

A woman from Barcelona carrying her baby. Images: @lauramilesaway

Source: Instagram

More people trying biltong

Briefly News reported on an American TikToker's attempt to try authentic South African snacks, which sparked laughter and debate.

reported on an American TikToker's attempt to try authentic South African snacks, which sparked laughter and debate. An experimental woman shared her successful first attempt at making biltong from her kasi home.

A TikTok video showed a truck driver making biltong while on the road, and he went viral because of his bizarre method to keep flies away.

Source: Briefly News