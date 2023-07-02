A single mother from Sasolburg is working hard to create a great life for her child and loved ones

The hard-working woman produces and markets fabric softener and dreams of seeing her brand become a household name

Talking to Briefly News, Tebello Jeanette Khanya opened up about the progress of her business

A motivated single mom of one from Sasolburg is grinding hard to give her child an amazing life.

Tebello Jeanette Khanya has made progress with her fabric softener business. Image: Supplied.

In a previous conversation with Briefly News, Tebello Jeanette Khanya explained that she produces and markets eco-friendly fabric softener after starting a laundromat enterprise in 2020 and noticing the poor quality of products she used.

Now, in a follow-up discussion, the resilient businesswoman shares the progress of her business and future ambitions.

Sasolburg single mom dreams of becoming a household name

The 31-year-old has been incredibly busy building her brand:

“It's been a wild ride. I have received an overwhelming number of orders and it was amazing to see how many people are supporting Bonolo Scents.

Tebello, who provides employment to four people, has shifted diverse aspects of her business to ensure growth:

“I rebranded and launched a new scent. I now have two scents, which are, are Lilly Valley and Flower Bouquet. I also received approval for laundry liquid detergent, which I will be launching soon.”

The single mom is a true mover and shaker and is striving for success:

“Just last week, I was at an international expo in Midrand, Gauteng – the SAITEX Expo. There, I got exposure to interact with international markets. I must say, it was a great experience and it went well.

“I am currently preparing an order to Lesotho and Botswana.”

The successful businesswoman shares her ambitions for the future:

“My dream is for my fabric softener brand to be in each and every household in South Africa and beyond. I can't wait to see how retail stores will have an impact on my business.”

