Seasoned South African journalist Ruda Landman is making a profound impact by sharing stories of transformation

With a career spanning decades, she now focuses on interviews for the Change Exchange website, which shares the journeys of extraordinary South Africans

Speaking to Briefly News, Landman continues to inspire and uplift her audience through her stories and resources

Veteran journalist focuses on stories of remarkable South Africans who are making a change in the country. Images: Pictures Supplied/Netwerk24.

For a decade, Ruda Landman has been on a mission to share the remarkable journeys of South Africans who have overcome adversity and driven significant change in their lives.

South African journalist Ruda Landman empowers through stories of change

Through the Change Exchange website, Landman provided a platform for these inspiring narratives and said:

" I have been doing interviews for the Change Exchange website for about ten years, getting to hear the life stories of South Africans who have had amazing journeys and made huge changes in their lives."

"The Change Exchange serves to create a community and provide a space where people can share and access individual stories of navigating all of Life’s moments of change."

Landman's work doesn't stop there. She's actively involved in creating soft skills resources for students. These resources aim to empower young people as they transition into adulthood.

" I am involved in writing soft skills for students, and that made me see a wave of change that I think goes unnoticed in our country: first-generation students, the first in their families to go beyond school, who bring about enormous change in their own and their families lives within one generation. They are inspirational and humbling."

Veteran journalist hosts the Change in One Generation podcast. Images: Pictures Supplied.

In her podcast, Change in One Generation, Ruda Landman passionately explores the stories of extraordinary South Africans who embody the essence of transformation within a single generation.

"We looked for successful and inspiring South Africans who embodied the concept of Change in One Generation – that is, people who had risen from poverty and hardship to success through hard work and resilience."

"We looked for people across different fields and sectors, both men and women, who had faced adversity and achieved acclaim in their respective fields and who, in the process, were also helping to inspire and uplift others."

"We also looked for quintessentially South African stories that reflected our country’s change journey over the past 30 years."

Veteran journalist hosts the Change in One Generation podcast, which aims to empower through stories. Images: Pictures Supplied.

Landman's podcast journey has been a captivating extension of her book, Tell Me Your Story, which was published in 2018. This book is a compilation of interviews conducted for the Change Exchange.

Through this platform, she shares the power of these narratives to inspire change and hope in the hearts of her listeners.

"Every story has that moment. The birth of a vision, like Setlogane Manchidi, coming from a mud hut in Limpopo, who sat in the big, luxurious chairs in a Johannesburg cinema at the age of 17 and thought: ‘This is what my and my children’s lives are going to be like’; or Asnath Mahapa, who saw a plane at the age of 13 and thought, someone, is driving that machine. I want to do that.’

"The determination and grit, like Isaah Mhlanga and Dots Ndletyana, who both said, ‘I did not mind being different (from my school friends). I studied constantly. I knew education was the only way.’"

"The social support, like Setlogane’s whole family who saw him off on the bus to UCT, all crying; like conductor Gerben Grooten who took Ofentse Pitse under his wing; or Ntsiki Biyela’s first boss as a winemaker who dragged her into an all-white, all-male conference with the words, ‘If you don’t change it, who will?'Every story knocks you sideways in a different way."

Landman's podcast brings together storytelling, providing an opportunity to tap into inspiring South African stories.

"We are currently starting to think about a second season, given how successful the first season has been. We haven’t yet settled the finer details, but we do know that we want to continue combining the power of storytelling with practical, useful tips that people can apply in their own lives."

The second season of the 'Change in One Generation' podcast is in the works. Images: Netwerk24.

In summary, Ruda Landman's journey is one of empowerment through storytelling and education. Her dedication to sharing stories of change and providing essential life skills guidance profoundly impacts individuals and communities in South Africa. Her podcasts continue this mission, making the science of change accessible to all.

