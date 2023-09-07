Global site navigation

Young Durban Lawyer Overcomes Odds Opens New Law Firm, Aims To Inspire South African Youth
Women Empowerment

Young Durban Lawyer Overcomes Odds Opens New Law Firm, Aims To Inspire South African Youth

by  Trisha Pillay
  • Boitumelo Majodina, a 28-year-old from Durban, South Africa, is breaking barriers with her new law firm
  • Raised in the Clermont township, she faced challenges as a first-generation lawyer from a single-parent home
  • Speaking to Briefly News, Majodina wants her story to inspire South African youth to believe that with dedication and hard work, dreams can come true

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A woman from Durban has become an admitted attorney.
A Durban lawyer has overcome a lot of obstacles to become an admitted attorney. and she now owns her own firm. Images: Pictures Supplied
Source: Original

Boitumelo Majodina, a 28-year-old trailblazer, is breaking barriers and inspiring a new generation in South Africa.

Durban lawyer's journey

As the founder of Boitumelo M Attorneys, her journey from humble beginnings in Clermont, Durban, to becoming a successful lawyer is a testament to hard work, determination, and the power of dreams.

Growing up, the 28-year-old faced numerous challenges, including being raised by a single parent who strived to provide a decent life for her family. Despite the odds stacked against her, she knew education and determination would be her ticket to a brighter future.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Majodina pursued a legal career that was not just about personal achievement but was about breaking barriers within her own family and community. She became the first lawyer in her family, marking a significant milestone.

In an exclusive comment to Briefly News she says:

""I would like to tell my story and encourage a black child and South African youth as a whole that through dedication and resilience it is possible."

Durban lawyer overcomes odds

Her remarkable journey reached a pinnacle when she was admitted as an attorney of the High Court of South Africa. The next month, she realised her dream by opening her law firm in Durban, Boitumelo M Attorneys.

Majodina's story is a beacon of hope for young South Africans, especially those who may have lost faith in their dreams. Her law firm isn't just about her success; it's about creating opportunities and offering excellent legal expertise to all. Through her journey, she hopes to encourage black youth and the South African community.

Her law firm is a symbol of triumph over adversity and a testament to the potential in every young South African. Majodina's story is one of resilience, hope, and empowerment, and it serves as a reminder that dreams can indeed become a reality.

Lawyer credits mom for success

In simiar stories, Briefly News reported about Theshaya Naidoo who is a shining example of what hard work, determination and perseverance can do in your life.

The young graduate defied the odds stacked against her and pushed for a better life for her mother and brother.

The 22-year-old has gone on to achieve greatness despite being rejected from her first five degree choices, including BCOM Law.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel