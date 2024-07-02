A woman showed off her new one-room living space on social media and asked netizens to rate her place

The lady's place was neat and well organised despite cooking on the floor and not having many things yet to make the place homely

The online community reacted to the woman's place, with many congratulating her and encouraging her to work toward making her place more beautiful

A woman took to social media and showed off her living space that she recently moved to. She did not have much yet to make the place feel homely.

Sphiwe Ndzinisa uploaded photos of her place on her Facebook account. She said that she recently moved to the one room. As a result, she doesn't have much yet and she cooks on the floor for the time being.

In the photos, Sphiwe captured her nicely made bed. Her bedding was matching well. Besides the bed, she had a small rug. The place was neat and well organised even though there wasn't much. Her shoes and suitcases were nicely placed against the wall.

Lady shows off new living space

See the Facebook photos below:

Netizens show love to the woman's place

The online community reacted to the woman's living space, with many showering her with congratulatory messages for starting anew and encouraging her to keep going.

@Iyonah Risiba Mahlaule commented:

"This is going to be me this month."

@Victor Hlulani Chauke said:

"Nice and clean,,, ,,, I see food next to bed,,, how about you put it inside that microwave box if possible."

@Siphokazi Tshaba admired:

"You have a lot my dear, your room is beautiful and I love your colours. Well done ❤️♥️."

@Christ Ak loved:

"Absolutely amazing."

@Sekgopotso Mnisi stanned:

"Nice one babe one step by the time don't worry."

Gent flaunts living space

