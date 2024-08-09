Kgomotso Chawane, a commercial pilot, overcame significant challenges, including an eight-month training pause due to COVID-19, to achieve her dream of flying

Inspired by Amelia Earhart and a lifelong passion for aviation, she encourages others to persevere, work hard, and believe in their dreams

Her journey proves that her favourite quote is far from just being a quote but a life-long mantra: a dream delayed is not a dream denied

Fueled by a passion for aviation from an early age, Kgomotso Chawane emphasised the importance of perseverance, hard work, and self-belief in achieving one's goals. Images: Provided.

At just 21 years old, Kgomotso Chawane, a commercial pilot based in South Africa, has soared through challenges that might have grounded others.

Her journey, fueled by a deep passion for aviation and a childhood fascination with the stars, is a testament to the power of perseverance and self-belief.

Kgomotso's love for the aeronautics industry began early

Her inspiration was sparked by reading about aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart and watching documentaries on Aviation and NASA missions.

“I’ve always been interested in the aeronautics industry, especially astronomy.

“Seeing people I grew up around becoming pilots gave me hope and made me believe that anything is possible and that I could do it too.”

That belief became a reality when she was offered an opportunity to pursue an aviation career straight after matric.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes; it is still one of my happiest memories."

The start of a beautiful journey

Kgomotso embarked on her aviation journey in February 2022, diving enthusiastically into ab initio training. Just weeks into her training, the world was struck by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the unprecedented global crisis, she pressed on, and her perseverance paid off when, at the age of 17, she completed her first solo flight.

Training to become a pilot was not without its challenges. Kgomotso found the exams, especially Instrument Rating and Flight Planning, particularly demanding.

She noted how her shy, introverted nature made commandability and communication difficult. Yet, these challenges became catalysts for growth.

“It wasn’t an easy one. This eventually helped me to build self-confidence and become assertive."

One of the most challenging moments in her journey was when unforeseen circumstances forced her to pause her training for eight months.

“It was one of the worst things that transpired, but it helped me acknowledge how blessed I am and how much being a pilot meant to me.”

The delays and obstacles made her dream of obtaining her license seem nearly impossible. However, she persevered with the encouragement of those around her and a strong belief in herself.

Kgomotso encouraged others to follow their dreams

Today, as a commercial pilot, Kgomotso embodies the mantra that:

"A dream delayed is not a dream denied.”

Her advice to others aspiring to achieve their dreams is simple yet profound:

“Pray, work hard, sacrifice, dedicate yourself, persevere, and believe in yourself and your dreams. That is the key to overcoming anything that is deemed impossible. Enjoy every aspect of your training.”

