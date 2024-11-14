A brave and determined young woman left her full-time job to chase her dreams of being an influencer

The lady added that she has two months to prove to her parents that she can achieve the influence status

The online community reacted to the story, with many showering the girl with kind words

A young lady left her nine-to-five job to pursue her dream of being an influencer. She has two months to prove to her parents she can do it.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @sanda_sandals, the woman is on day seven of becoming an influencer. She shared her last moments at work where she packed away all her stuff.

The hun said her journey is not an easy one because there are days she finds herself faced with creative block and she becomes frustrated. However, she feels like she was meant to do something more with her life. Her action to pursue influencing is a well-thought-out one and she doesn't want not to do it and regrets it in future.

Netizens root for the young lady

The video gained over 19k views, with many online users sharing words of kindness. See the comments below:

