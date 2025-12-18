“A Hustler Indeed”: Woman Rates Her Past Jobs out of 10
- A woman named Refilwe Tshola listed the jobs she had during her life and rated them out of 10
- The first job she shared on the list was a job she got at 15, describing the work as tiring but also rewarding
- Her current job fulfilled her, while her previous job encouraged her to further her studies at a tertiary level
Local content creator and businesswoman Refilwe Tshola rated the many jobs she worked during her life out of 10. While some of her previous employment opportunities received low and average ratings, her current job was the cherry on top.
On 29 October 2025, Refilwe shared a series of pictures and descriptions of her work positions. She first revealed that at 15, she worked for a company called Table Charm Direct in 2013. Noting that her salary was an undisclosed commission, and a tiring process going from door to door, she added:
"Sometimes, I would run after customers to pay, but it was better than nothing because I managed to buy myself a school uniform with the money I was making."
She rated the job a 4/10.
Below are the other jobs and ratings Refilwe listed:
Shoprite
- Age: 19
- Year: 2017
- Salary: R360-R4550 per week
- Rating: 4/10
- Refilwe started as a till packer and worked her way to becoming a cashier.
Roots Butchery
- Age: 20
- Year: 2018
- Salary: R3 500
- Rating: 4/10
- It was difficult for her to deal with the cold temperatures every day.
While working at the butchery, the hustler had saved money for security grades from PSIRA. She later worked at a Chinese cash loans company for a few weeks before moving on.
The Cross Trainer
- Age: 20
- Year: 2018 (festive season contract)
- Salary: R4 500 and an additional R1 000 for reaching targets.
- Rating: 7/10
- Refilwe stated that while standing all day was tiring, she loved working in a healthy environment.
Total garage
- Age: 21
- Year: 2019
- Salary: R5 000-R6 000
- Rating: 1/10
- She only worked at Total for two months, citing "extremely bad" treatment from the owners.
Caltex
- Age: 21
- Year: 2019
- Salary: R3 500 per fortnight
- Rating: 7/10
- She felt she worked in a healthy environment because a majority of her colleagues were men.
Jam Clothing
- Age: 21
- Year: 2019
- Salary: Refilwe couldn't remember
- Rating: 6/10
VeriCred Collections
- Age: 21
- Year: 2019-2022
- Salary: R3 500 with a commission and an incentive when targets were reached.
- Rating: 7/10
"When you have a kind manager and colleagues, you've won."
Assistant teacher
- Age: 25
- Year: 2022-2023
- Salary: R3 800
- Rating: 8/10
- She loved the job so much that she wanted to obtain a Bachelor of Education degree.
Self-employed student
- Age: 28
- Year: 2025
- Rating: 10/10
Refilwe informed the public that she had pursued her studies and that she was an entrepreneur with a registered company called Fifie's Beauty Empire.
The businesswoman said of her journey:
"A hustler indeed."
Take a look at the TikTok post on Refilwe's account below:
