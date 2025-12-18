“A Hustler Indeed”: Woman Rates Her Past Jobs out of 10

A woman named Refilwe Tshola listed the jobs she had during her life and rated them out of 10

The first job she shared on the list was a job she got at 15, describing the work as tiring but also rewarding

Her current job fulfilled her, while her previous job encouraged her to further her studies at a tertiary level

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A 28-year-old woman rated the jobs she had. Images: @refilwe_fifie_.

Source: Instagram

Local content creator and businesswoman Refilwe Tshola rated the many jobs she worked during her life out of 10. While some of her previous employment opportunities received low and average ratings, her current job was the cherry on top.

On 29 October 2025, Refilwe shared a series of pictures and descriptions of her work positions. She first revealed that at 15, she worked for a company called Table Charm Direct in 2013. Noting that her salary was an undisclosed commission, and a tiring process going from door to door, she added:

"Sometimes, I would run after customers to pay, but it was better than nothing because I managed to buy myself a school uniform with the money I was making."

She rated the job a 4/10.

Below are the other jobs and ratings Refilwe listed:

Shoprite

Age: 19

Year: 2017

Salary: R360-R4550 per week

Rating: 4/10

Refilwe started as a till packer and worked her way to becoming a cashier.

Roots Butchery

Age: 20

Year: 2018

Salary: R3 500

Rating: 4/10

It was difficult for her to deal with the cold temperatures every day.

While working at the butchery, the hustler had saved money for security grades from PSIRA. She later worked at a Chinese cash loans company for a few weeks before moving on.

The Cross Trainer

Age: 20

Year: 2018 (festive season contract)

Salary: R4 500 and an additional R1 000 for reaching targets.

Rating: 7/10

Refilwe stated that while standing all day was tiring, she loved working in a healthy environment.

Total garage

Age: 21

Year: 2019

Salary: R5 000-R6 000

Rating: 1/10

She only worked at Total for two months, citing "extremely bad" treatment from the owners.

Caltex

Age: 21

Year: 2019

Salary: R3 500 per fortnight

Rating: 7/10

She felt she worked in a healthy environment because a majority of her colleagues were men.

Jam Clothing

Age: 21

Year: 2019

Salary: Refilwe couldn't remember

Rating: 6/10

Refilwe in 2018 and in 2020. Images: @refilwe_fifie_.

Source: Instagram

VeriCred Collections

Age: 21

Year: 2019-2022

Salary: R3 500 with a commission and an incentive when targets were reached.

Rating: 7/10

"When you have a kind manager and colleagues, you've won."

Assistant teacher

Age: 25

Year: 2022-2023

Salary: R3 800

Rating: 8/10

She loved the job so much that she wanted to obtain a Bachelor of Education degree.

Self-employed student

Age: 28

Year: 2025

Rating: 10/10

Refilwe informed the public that she had pursued her studies and that she was an entrepreneur with a registered company called Fifie's Beauty Empire.

The businesswoman said of her journey:

"A hustler indeed."

Take a look at the TikTok post on Refilwe's account below:

3 Other stories about self-employed South Africans

In another article, Briefly News reported that a 22-year-old entrepreneur gushed about her business and the success she had achieved with her work.

reported that a 22-year-old entrepreneur gushed about her business and the success she had achieved with her work. A single mother didn't allow unemployment to get her down and launched her business making school lunches.

A South African self-employed mother shared a video of her daughter easing the pain in her back and feet as a result of her work.

Source: Briefly News