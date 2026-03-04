The official TikTok account of Rain Queen Masalanabo Modjadji VII shared a clip of her making her entrance into parliament that had South Africans in awe

Queen Masalanabo is the seventh in the line of Balobedu rain queens and the only legally recognised traditional queen in South Africa

South Africans flooded the comments with admiration, with many saying her presence alone feels special

Rain Queen Masalanabo at parliament on the left, and at the Miss SA awards ceremony on the right. Images: @queenmasalanabomodjadji

The official TikTok page of Rain Queen Masalanabo Modjadji VII, @queenmasalanabomodjadji, posted a clip on 1 March 2026.

The video shows the young queen walking into parliament dressed in a traditional blue and white dress, paired with matching blue suede heels. Her long, straight locks frame her face as she moves through the room with a calm, regal energy. When she notices the camera, she breaks into a wide, radiant smile before continuing forward. Her looks and the way she carried herself left South Africans completely captivated.

Who is Rain Queen Masalanabo?

Queen Masalanabo Modjadji VII was born on 20 January 2005 and is the traditional matriarchal leader of the Balobedu nation in Limpopo. She rules the only legally recognised traditional queenship in South Africa. Known as the Khosikholo, or Rain Queen, she is believed to hold mystical powers over rain and is responsible for rain-making ceremonies and rituals that bring prosperity to her people.

Her path to the throne was not straightforward. Her mother passed away in 2005, leaving her too young to rule. A long regency followed under Prince Mpapatla Modjadji until she came of age. President Cyril Ramaphosa officially recognised her as queen in 2024, though the recognition was contested by sections of the Modjadji Royal Council, who had appointed her brother Prince Lekukela as the rightful heir. Despite the controversy, she has continued to carry out her role with grace.

She also made history in January 2025 when she became the first Balobedu queen to achieve a bachelor's pass in matric, earning widespread praise from South Africans across the country.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA loves the Rain Queen Masalanabo

Netizens fell inlove with the Queen's dazzling looks and shared their praise on the TikTok @queenmasalanabomodjadji page:

@MissKgofelo said:

"Thank you for the rain nana, nana. Please reduce the thunder and lightning 👑👸"

@Nomthandazo Ntanzi gushed:

"She's so beautiful, even her hair is giving royalty ❤️"

@mommybear_cooks added:

"Her aura, the goosebumps I get every time I see her. A real gem🥰🥰🥰"

@GOGO ZIMKAZI💦🧞 asked:

"Can she make it rain? Just a pure question."

@Dee The Wealth Engineer shared:

"I have always been fascinated by the Venda culture all the way from Zululand. I remember when she was born and when her mum passed away."

@Bongiwe. admitted:

"Something about her feels paranormal, I don't know."

@theebaddie☆ noted:

"Every time she makes public appearances, the weather changes."

@Neo Ngwato warned:

"She is stronger than most of you think."

Rain Queen Masalanabo making an entrance in parliament. Images: @queenmasalanabomodjadji

