EFF leader Julius Malema has given notice to table a draft law that, if adopted, will see Parliament move from Cape Town to Pretoria

Malema explained in his proposed legislation that Parliament's geographical location makes it inaccessible to the majority of South Africans, including MPs

The EFF's proposal was welcomed by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, who said relocating Parliament makes financial and political sense

EFF leader Julius Malema is pushing forward with plans to introduce the Relocation of Parliament Bill in the coming weeks, which, if passed, will see Parliament relocated to Tshwane.

The EFF has for a long time advocated for the relocation of the National Assembly to the City of Tshwane, the administrative capital and seat of Government, which Malema argues should be merged.

Business Insider reports that an explanatory memorandum for a private member's Bill was published by Malema last Friday. This is the formal starting point for the process, which allows an MP to bring any legislation before Parliament for consideration.

Malema went on to say that Parliament's current location isolates South Africans and excludes those without financial resources to travel to the Mother City to take part in parliamentary programmes.

"Parliament is located in the farthest province from the majority of provinces, making it inaccessible to the majority of South Africans, including MPs, who spend a significant amount of time travelling to and from Parliament."

In his memorandum, Malema stated that the move will also be a cost-saving measure.

"Parliament and the government spend a lot of money on travel and lodging for MPs, the executive, the government and state officials in order to keep colonial agreements that separate [the] administrative and legislative capita(s) in two cities by racist colonisers who excluded the majority of black people and still do so today.”

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has thrown his support behind the EFF's relocation proposal, tweeting that it makes financial sense.

Mbalula's tweet has garnered a lot of reaction from Mzansi, with some implying more sinister reasons behind the fire that ravaged the parliament building earlier this year.

This is what South Africans had to say:

@my1centsworth said:

"Sounds like some members of @MYANC and @EFFSouthAfrica couldn't stand having Parliament in a city, and province controlled by the DA. So, a little fire was started, with a dysfunctional fire detection system in place, and no one viewing the CCTV system. A homeless guy was framed."

@CrosChrisSiqila said:

"Comrade, burning of Parliament will benefit ANC comrades in securing tenders."

@Kgabo48649279 said:

"You would rather spend lots of money which we don't have to renovate burned Parliament and later move to Pretoria and spend more money? It is better we don't do those renovation and just move to Pretoria once."

@tso1109 said:

"Why not relocate both the administration and legislature to Bloemfontein? It's central and offers the opportunity to design a Parliament that has no baggage from the past?"

