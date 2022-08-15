Former North West premier Supra Mahumpelo decided not to run for the ANC chairperson position in the North West

Mahumpelo stated the decision not to run stems from the fact that he could be nominated for a Top 5 position in December

Mahumpelo endorsed Nono Maloyoi and some South Africans have taken to social media to congratulate him on his victory

MAHIKENG - The African National Congress Elective conference in the North West took an interesting turn following Supra Mahumapelo's decision not to contest for a position in the province.

Supra Mahumapelo says he endorsed the newly-elected ANC chairperson in the North West Nono Maloyi because he is the right man for the position. Images: Fani Mahuntsi & @Gentlements

This led to Nono Maloyi's big win as the ANC's provincial chairperson, beating the current North West Premier Bushy Maape after Mahumapelo's endorsement.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, explained that he decided not to contest because he might be nominated for a Top 5 position in the ANC national executive committee at the national conference in December.

Mahumpelo also added that Maloyi is the best man for the chairperson position, which is one reason he backed him.

According to SABCNews, Maloyi won with 374 votes while Maape only managed to gain 294 votes. The ANC delegates are said to be in the process of nominating additional provincial members and the conference will be adjourned for two weeks.

As the newly elected chairperson, Maloyi stated that he has no intention of removing Maape as premier of the province. He stated that being elected as the chairperson does not mean you should go for the premier position.

“In this movement today at this conference, we were not electing the premier. We were electing the chairperson of the ANC,” said Maloyi.

South Africans react to Nono Maloyi's victory

South Africans have taken to social media to congratulate Maloyi, but some people are wondering which ANC faction he is a part of.

@KamvelihleGoba said:

"Collen Maine and Dakota Legoete masterminded the support for Cde Nono Maloyi. Supra Mahumapelo swung numbers in favour of the slate of Cde Nono Maloyi. Maine, Dakota & Supra pure RET forces. You don't have to be an expert on analysis to understand that Adiwele in NW is who. "

@PhoshPk said:

"Congratulations to the newly elected NW PEC Structure. Wish you all the best on your political leadership journey. At first, I thought Nono Maloyi was a woman #ANCNWConference"

President Cyril Ramaphosa skips North West elective conference after stolen tags create security breach

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa could not close the ANC’s North West elective conference after a group of unruly “thugs” created a security breach.

The Daily Maverick reported that ANC’s head of organising, Nomvula Mokonyane, confirmed that a group of unruly, intoxicated and ill-disciplined individuals stormed the registration point at Olympia Park Stadium, manhandled and overpowered security personnel and stole accreditation tags, which were later cloned.

Mokoyane said:

“Fortunately, there’s footage and we hope that as the organisation, we will be able to exercise discipline over and above laying criminal charges against those individuals.”

