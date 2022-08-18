EFF leader Julius Malema has launched a scathing attack on former President Thabo Mbeki and ex-State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser

Malema alleges that the pair are working together to bring down President Cyril Ramaphosa, which Mbeki denies

Some social media users stated that they knew Malema was lying in the first place, while others are disappointed Mbeki responded to the EFF leader

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema is accusing former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser and Thabo Mbeki of conspiring with each other against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Former President Thabo Mbeki has denied allegations made by EFF leader Julius Malema that he has patterned up with Arthur Fraser. Images: Fani Mahuntsi & Luca Sola

Source: Getty Images

Malema alleged that Jacob Zuma's Radical Economic Transformation(RET) faction is confused about Fraser's intentions with his accusations against the president in relation to the Phala Phala scandal.

The EFF leader noted that people believe that Fraser is acting on behalf of Zuma, however, the real driving force behind the campaign against Ramaphosa is allegedly Mbeki, according to TimesLIVE.

Malema made these claims during a multiparty press briefing to announce their intentions to table a motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa on the basis of the allegations against him. The Red Berets stated that Mbeki wants Ramaphosa out because he wants to make a come back as the leader of the African National Congress.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mbeki denies working with Arther Fraser

Malema says Mbeki is not happy that he was unable to finish his term as the president because he had to resign. Mbeki has since hit back at Malema for the accusations and stated that Malema is trying to deepen the divisions within the ANC.

In a statement posted by the Thabo Mbeki Foundation on Twitter, the organisation stated that Malema's claim stems from an old Apartheid intelligence machinery.

South Africans react

Some South Africans claim that they did not believe Malema's accusations from the onset and that the EFF leader is trying to divide the ANC.

Here are some comments below:

@mpendullo said:

"I fully agree, TM. Julius just wanted to trend and be in the headlines, there’s absolutely no truth in this.'

@EdS_888 said:

"Surely most of us could see through Juju. His main aim has always been to worsen tensions within the dilapidating ANC. And he’s doing a very good job at that. Because he knows that the public is naïve and gullible about these issues."

@goolammv said:

"Julius Malema ALWAYS lies. He is a criminal thug. No truth ever comes out of his mouth. Anyone that believes Malema needs their head checked."

@krila_mbamba said:

"Malema has no Future in RSA and will not be President because he will never get the votes. So he is trying to Entrench DIVISIONS in the @MYANC in the hope that the other faction might support his Ambitions. He is Thirsty for power and would do anything to get it."

Thabo Mbeki slams the ANC leadership, claims they don't have a plan to address challenges facing the country

Briefly News previously reported that Thabo Mbeki slammed the leadership of the government during the memorial service of the late ANC stalwart Jessie Duarte.

Mbeki was met with loud cheers and singing when he called the ANC to sort itself and its leadership out.

He said that the government did not have any plans in place to address the high rate of unemployment, poverty and inequality in South Africa, according to EWN.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News