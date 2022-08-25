The Democratic Alliance believes the ANC is trying to undermine the stability of the party’s coalition governments

DA leader John Steenhuisen said that the ANC doesn't want coalition governments in Gauteng to work and is engaging in orchestrated sabotage to ensure the crumble

The ANC filed a motion of no confidence in Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams after a leaked recording of a meeting implicated him in a shady tender deal

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen says that the ANC is attempting to destabilise DA-led coalition governments in Gauteng in a bid to seize power. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA - The Democratic Alliance has accused the African National Congress of sabotaging coalitions, saying that the ANC does not want coalitions in Gauteng to work,

The leader of the DA, John Steenhuisen, made this assertion during a meeting with its coalition partners in Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and the City of Johannesburg on Tuesday, 23 August.

The meeting was held after ActionSA claimed it would not defend Tshwane Mayor Randal Williams if he faced a vote of no confidence.

Williams is enveloped in a scandal over a leaked audio recording of a meeting that implicated the mayor in interfering in the city’s supply chain management processes. He allegedly approved a shady tender, allowing a consortium to supply power to the City of Tshwane, News24 reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

SowetanLIVE reported that Steenhuisen’s assertions come amid an attempt on the part of the ANC to remove Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams through a motion of no confidence on Thursday, 25 August.

The economic freedom fighter said it would vote alongside the ANC in the motion.

In an address on Wednesday, 24 August, Steenhuisen claimed that there is a coordinated attack on the party’s coalition governments orchestrated by the ANC and its proxy parties. He stated that the ANC's allies, the PAC and AIC, have also submitted motions of no confidence in Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse.

Steenhuisen said:

“We understand there are now similar plans afoot for Mayor Tania Campbell in Ekurhuleni.”

South Africans react

South Africans feel that the ANC’s motion of no confidence is just the name of the game.

@view_different commented:

“Of course you’ll always be under attack! Do you think @MYANC will sit in a corner and enjoy watching you control billions? Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown. You should be telling us how you’re going to improve those metros instead of sulking here‍.”

@NNgcobo22 added:

“They learnt from the best...”

@Kagisholloyd asked:

“Isn't it called 'Politics'?”

ActionSA calls out DA Mayor Randall Williams for shady tender approval, leaks secret recording

Previously, Briefly News reported that ActionSA released an audio recording that implicates Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams in acquiring a R26 billion unsolicited tender. A coalition government runs the city with the Democratic Alliance at the forefront.

ActionSA says it plans to file a complaint against the mayor with the public protector’s office, accusing him of contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act. The political party took to Twitter to release the leaked audio that was allegedly secretly recorded.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News