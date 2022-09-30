President Cyril Ramaphosa denied allegations of money laundering related to the Phala Phala farm theft

He answered questions in the National Assembly and said he reported the burglary to a police general

The president said he is willing and is cooperating with investigations that are on-going in Parliament

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa denied allegations of money laundering related to the alleged cover-up of a burglary at his Phala Phala farm in 2020. He answered questions in the National Assembly on Thursday, 29 September.

President Cyril Ramaphosa denied money laundering during a National Assembly Q&A session.

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa shifted the blame onto the police, saying that he reported the theft to a general who later reported it to another general, despite not receiving a case number. He said the police should answer questions about why a case was not opened.

Leader of the African Transformation Movement Vuyo Zungula questioned why the president failed to report the crime to the relevant and appropriate law enforcement institutions. According to TimesLIVE, Zungula earlier vouched for police efficiency.

Ramaphosa said he admitted there was a theft at his farm and said:

“I reported that to a general of the South African police who later informed me that he’s also reported it to another general of the South African Police. That matter obviously is under processing within the police service, they are dealing with it.

"I deny that there was any form of money laundering. I have said and I’ve said it more publicly that it was proceeds of sale of game.”

Following his statements, National Assembly erupted into screams, with many not convinced of the president’s remarks. Ramaphosa said he is a cattle and game farmer, which results in sales; therefore, it is not money laundering.

The president said he is willing and is cooperating with on-going investigations in Parliament. He said there are about eight investigations by authorities into the matter.

South Africans react to Ramaphosa's remarks:

@Kumkanimna said:

“The president is surrounded by SAPS personnel daily. If he has reported the matter to them, it is their responsibility to do what they are supposed to do with the matter. We cannot expect the whole president to go to some Police station to report a case.”

@makhosi58050027 wrote:

“President Cyril Ramaphosa had to face the questions about Phala Phala and responded so what next? Casting aspersions is dangerous sometimes, we have seen all political leaders were keen that the president was untouchable as if they had evidence.”

@Stayela206 added:

“Cyril thinks he is addressing children. Or maybe this family meeting thing has got him thinking he can fool us any way he wants.”

