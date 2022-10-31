Over the weekend, King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini was formally acknowledged as monarch by President Cyril Ramaphosa

A video shared by a Twitter user, shows the new king and president singing together with other royals at the ceremony

South African social media users were left entertained and amused by the video and shared their comments

A new Zulu king has been crowned at a historic event attended by thousands in South Africa's coastal city of Durban.

King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini was formally acknowledged as monarch by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who gave him a certificate of recognition over the weekend.

A video of King Misuzulu singing with Cyril Ramaphosa left SA peeps entertained. Image: @miss_andisa/Twitter

According to BBC, the beautiful ceremony, which was the first Zulu coronation since South Africa became a democracy in 1994, was marked by song, dance, and veracious celebrations.

Twitter user @miss_andisa posted a video from the ceremony showing King Misuzulu, Ramaphosa, and other royal members in good spirits as they sing together as part of the festivities.

The clip was captioned:

“This ceremony is one of the most beautiful things I have ever witnessed.”

South African social media users responded with positive comments as well as banter from those amused by Ramaphosa’s singing at the event.

@marcia_breeze said:

“The President looks excited bathong, he's even singing louder than everyone else .”

@Kwanmntungwa reacted:

“uRamaphosa I love that he is even singing along .”

@BIndlovukazi commented:

“Ramaphosa .”

@truthispower10 responded:

“Lol, Dankie Ramaphosa, someone must quickly go check the heartbeat of Jacob Zuma and daughter Dudu, Carl Niehaus .”

@Tsholo92M shared:

“The Swati king can get it.”

@Penxenxe wrote:

“The young prince intle, listrongo igazi lakuloninakhulu.”

@Wandi_Star commented:

“King Misuzulu’s mother was King Mswati III’s sister and Misuzulu spent his childhood growing up in eSwatini. Historically the closest relatives of the Swati nation were the Ndwandwe nation but they were defeated by Shaka Zulu’s new Zulu nation.”

Prince Simakade launches legal battle to have King Misuzulu's kingship set aside

In another story, Briefly News reported that Prince Simakade Zulu has launched a legal challenge to dethrone King Misuzulu kaZwelithini who was recently crowned. In the court papers, Prince Simakade claims that he was named as the true successor to the crown by members of the royal family.

The prince lodged an application at the Pretoria High Court to have President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision that recognised King Misuzulu as the heir to be declared invalid and set aside. According to the court papers, Prince Simakade said members of the royal family whom he met twice have identified him as the successor.

The application is to also ask Ramaphosa to recognise the prince as the rightful king, according to SABC News. The first-born son of the late King Goodwill appealed to the court to ensure Ramaphosa avails all the documents related to his recognition of King Misuzulu.

