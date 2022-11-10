The Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, has received backlash for his remarks about police officers not getting leave this festive

The South African Policing Union (SAPU) called Cele for making those remarks stating it would cause tension

Some South Africans are wondering how Cele is still the Minister of Police and has not yet been fired

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has gotten on many people's nerves after saying no police officer will not be taking leave this festive season.

Cele made these comments during the Safer Festive Season Campaign in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, last week and said officers of the law will not get leave from 15 December until the end of January 2023.

The South African Policing Union (SAPU) has spoken out against Cele's remarks and stated that his approach to policing will create tension in the police force, reported TimesLIVE.

In a statement issued by the union, SAPU said Cele's comments are a clear act of provocation because he has no authority to take such decisions. The trade union added that police officers, like other public servants, have the right to take leave.

SAPU accused Cele of being a media populist who would do and say anything to get the media's attention. The organisation added that police officers should not panic because Cele was "overwhelmed by television cameras".

The policing union called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to refresh Cele's understanding of his job description as the Minister of Police because he seemed unclear about his responsibilities.

Here's what South Africans had to say about Cele's comments:

@v8_kenneycool said:

"Will that stop crimes?

@GoddaSuwe said:

"SAPS needs more officers, so there won't be a need to deny others leave. More recruitment. More recruitment."

@MR_TANGBON said:

"Simply, the police must submit their leave now, or alternatively sick leave. All suits them."

