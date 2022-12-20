African National Congress (ANC) treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa has big plans to improve the party's finances

The newly elected treasurer-general said her main task would be ensuring the party had a healthy monthly cash flow

Ramokgopa's appointment was welcomed by South Africans who believe she will make a positive change in office

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected African National Congress (ANC) treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa believes the party's finances can be stabilised.

Newly elected ANC treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa has plans to stabilise the party's finances. Image: Leon Sadiki & Claudio Villa

Source: Getty Images

Ramokgopa has made history by becoming the ANC's first female treasurer general. She has taken on the ruling party's purse strings during one of the most complex financial periods.

The treasurer-general said the ANC would need to manage its finances better in the future. According to EWN, she said her main task would be ensuring the party had a healthy monthly cash flow.

The party announced its top seven members during its national elective conference in Nasrec on Monday, 19 December. Ramokgopa was one of three women elected for the ANC's top spots.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the treasurer-general said it is the first time a woman will take on the role. She added that history had been made since three women were elected as leadership officials.

Ramokgopa's appointment was welcomed by South Africans who believed she would make a positive change in office. Here's what some citizens had to say:

@sewesha18 said:

“Mme Gwen Ramokgopa, I respect her and wish her the best. She made history.”

@GC_INA23 posted:

“Gwen Ramokgopa is intellectually impressive, she is clear and rational in her reasoning.”

ANC top 7: President Cyril Ramaphosa and Paul Mashatile lead the ruling party, leaving SA fed-up

Briefly News reported that the African National Congress (ANC) had announced the results of the ruling party's national elective conference for the top seven positions.

Members of the party cast their votes into the late hours of Sunday, 18 December. Despite much drama and controversy surrounding the conference, the results were announced without hiccups.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will continue to lead the party after receiving 2476 votes. Presidency hopeful Zweli Mhkize managed to bag 1897 votes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News