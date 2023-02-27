President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to an application filed against him claiming he failed to deal with loadshedding

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa claims it is not his constitutional duty to end loadshedding in court papers challenging an application.

Ramaphosa is opposing the application filed by political parties and others that want the High Court to declare the response to loadshedding from the African National Congress (ANC) as unconstitutional and a breach of fundamental human rights.

However, the president disagreed with the notion. In an affidavit, Ramaphosa argued that the constitution and the country’s law do not compel him to provide electricity to the public.

President Cyril Ramaphosa blames municipalities for blackouts

According to EWN, the president said the three spheres of government were not required by the constitution to perform powers not vested in them. Instead, he said municipalities are legally required to provide water and electricity to residents.

Ramaphosa claimed in the affidavit that his “best efforts” have at times failed to produce the desired results but does not indicate a failure to uphold, defend and respect the constitution. He said the constitution does not compel him to act against municipalities that do not supply electricity to citizens.

Meanwhile, the applicants called for a declaratory order that Ramaphosa, Eskom and several others contravened their obligation to protect, respect and promote the rights enshrined in the Bill of Rights. The Mail & Guardian reported that the application will be heard in two parts, with the first on Monday, 20 March.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s comments anger citizens

@master_otu said:

“His statement summarises the general attitude of the ANC and the government - it is not our job to do our jobs... But, we still demand your support and we still expect to get paid.”

@McFumbata commented:

“So basically we’re being given a Presidential Middle Finger here.”

@thebigbucksteen added:

“Hebanna so all the speeches, planning, promises and appointing the Minister of electricity it's all PR vibes, what is this man saying to us?”

