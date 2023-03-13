Nkele Molapo plans to challenge the termination of her membership to minority party ActionSA

Molapo was dismissed from the party for allegedly sharing information with her husband and former party member Abel Tau

Tau was dismissed from ActionSA in November 2022 and subsequently started a new political party, United African transformation

TSHWANE - Nkele Molapo's relationship with her husband Abel Tau has landed her in the crosshairs of ActionSA.

Nkele Molapo plans to challenge her dismissal from minority party ActionSA. Image: @kgmadisa & Laird Forbes

The minority party terminated Molapo's membership for her sharing information with Tau, who was ousted from the party and for failing to distance herself from anti-Herman Mashaba sentiments.

Molapo is not taking the dismissal lying down and indicated that she plans to challenge her membership termination because it violates her constitutional rights. This includes her right to freedom of expression and speech, News24 reported.

ActionSA accuses Nkele Molapo of sharing party information with Tau

ActionSA served Molapo with a termination letter over the weekend. In the letter, the party wrote that her relationship with Tau had resulted in a material breakdown in trust between the party and Malapo.

Tau was dismissed from the minority in November 2022 following allegations of sexual harassment and accusations of misappropriating council resources.

According to SoewtanLIVE, the former ActionSA member formed a rival political party, United Africans Transformation (UAT).

The party accused Molapo of sharing information with his husband, which he later used for political attacks against ActionSA and sharing a UAT event in a Tshwane executive WhatsApp group.

According to ActionSA national chairperson Micheal Beaumont, these actions warranted Molapo's termination.

Nkele Molapo accuses ActionSA of isolating her because of her relationship

However, Molapo believes her relationship with Tau is being isolated, contrasting the treatment of other party members who had relationships with people from rival political parties.

Molapo was referencing the relationship between ActionSA's Butus Malada and Democratic Alliance member Mpho Phalaste.

Molapo said:

"I have demonstrated my innocence and as such, [the] ActionSA senate has no basis for terminating my immediate membership."

South Africans slam ActionSA for terminating Nkele Molapo

Here is was South Africans are saying:

@TheQuee23427001 said:

"They knew she was married to Tau and couples talk."

@princecloete slammed:

"Intimidation of the highest order to ensure the rest of the ActionSA members in the Tshwane council toe the line as dictated by the dictator Michael Beaumont and his henchman, Herman Mashaba."

@Makhi_WazUp joked:

"Pillow talk gone wrong."

@Collen82241585 cautioned:

"The husband of @mphophalatse1 must watch out, he can be the victim soon, Herman Mashaba runs a political party like a spaza shop."

