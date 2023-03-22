Former President Jacob Zuma wants Andre de Ruyter to name and shame the ANC politicians he claims are running Eskom into the ground

Zuma stated during a Sanco event that these politicians should be identified so they can be held accountable

South Africans are not impressed by Zuma's call and say he should lead by example

DURBAN - Former president Jacob Zuma has called on ex-Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter to name the senior African National Congress politicians he alleges are looting Eskom.

Former president Jacob Zuma says Andre de Ruyter should name the ANC politicians who are stealing from Eskom.

Source: Getty Images

Jacob Zuma wants to know the names of ANC politicians looting Eskom

Zuma challenged De Ruyter to name the Eskom looters at the South African National Civic Organisation anniversary celebrations in KwaZulu-Natal.

Speaking at the event in his capacity as Sanco chairperson, Zuma stated that he would like to know the names of the people accused of using Eskom as a cash cow, reports SABC News.

Msholozi stated that he was accused of stealing state money at one point, but until now, no one has found him guilty of such a crime.

“I would like to know who are these people who benefitted from Eskom. I was once accused of stealing money from the government, but up to date, nobody has ever found me to have stolen even a billion rand," said Zuma.

Zuma added that Sanco members should confront the alleged looters when they become known to the public.

Jacob Zuma says Sanco will fight for the rights of South Africans

Zuma, who was elected as the Sanco KZN chairperson, challenged civil society groups to fight for service delivery and hold government to account.

According to EWN, the former president added that Sanco will fight for the human rights of ordinary South Africans and hold the current administration to account.

Zuma added that citizens cannot celebrate Human Rights Day while people currently live in poverty. He also urged Sanco members to do the right thing next year when they vote for a new government.

South Africans laugh at Zuma's call for Andre de Ruyter to name Eskom looters

@Khadambi4 said:

"Kikiki, he wants to privately prosecute the minister."

@andrewlarkins said:

"Not former president... inmate Zuma, criminal."

@Motsama13151927 said:

"We are still waiting for him, Zuma, to spill the bins as he has always threatened."

@g_mantata said:

"We all know who those politicians are. What will happen after naming them?"

@Indepentdepend1 said:

"The problem is that those politicians are in the ANC faction that is above the law."

@YaKgutlaNaha said:

"We are still waiting for him to spill the beans, he must show De Ruyter how it's done."

DA's John Steenhuisen says David Mabuza is the senior politician behind Eskom corruption, ANC wants Mabuza to sue

Briefly News previously reported that Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen has fingered former Deputy President David Mabuza in the rampant corruption at Eskom.

Steenhuisen told Parliament on Thursday, 16 March, that Mabuza is the senior politician former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter accused of running Eskom into the ground.

The DA leader proposed that Parliament launch an ad hoc committee to probe corruption at Eskom, but that proposal was denied on Thursday.

