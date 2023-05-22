ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has once again taken aim at ex-Eskom CEO André de Ruyter

Mbalula reconfirmed the ANC's plan to sue De Ruyter for his constant éxpose on the party's role in corruption at Eskom

The ANC secretary-general also accused De Ruyter of spending his time writing a tell-all book instead of solving loadshedding

JOHANNESBURG -It has been a week since former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter's tell-all book hit bookstores across South Africa, and the éxpose is still creating a buzz.

Fikile Mbalula dissed ex-Eskom CEO André de Ruyter for writing his tell-all book. Image: Frennie Shivambu & Aaron M. Sprecher

Source: Getty Images

The latest public figure to chime in on De Ruyter's Truth to Power: My Three Years Inside Eskom is African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula.

Fikile Mbalula threatens legal action against André de Ruyter again

Mbalula has reiterated the ANC's plan to take legal action against De Ruyter, who has been a thorn in the party's side since he levels accusations of ANC-sanctioned corruption at Eskom.

Mbalula said the ANC would soon serve the former Eskom CEO with papers for its defamation lawsuit against De Ruyter.

Fikile Mbalula disses André de Ruyter for tell-all book

Mbalula shared a video of his interview with SABC's Sophie Mokoena, where he also took aim at De Ruyter for writing the tell-all book, saying:

“At some point, issues were raised about this man and his style of management. It shows for the period he was there, he was writing a book and not dealing with load-shedding."

Mbalula also labelled De Ruyter as "the biggest flop of our time".

Though the book is generated several negative reviews, De Ruyter's publisher Penguin Random House has stood by the book, adding that De Ruyter penned the book in an attempt to improve the running of Esom and not to damage the power utility, TimesLIVE reported

South Africans weigh in on Fikile Mbalula's comments

Below are some comments:

@MinistryOfLoot said:

"Unfortunately, he's playing to the crowd who just believe them."

Nkosana Khumalo asked:

"How would he have dealt with loadshedding when a minister insisted that they must eat?"

Ken Van Dijl jabbed:

"Attack is the best form of defence."

Bongani Mgubela criticised:

"If there's any biggest flop in this country, it's none other than the ANC-led government."

Indirani Naicker added:

"ANC messed up this country long before DeRuyter took control of Eskom. Don't use him as the scapegoat."

