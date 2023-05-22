The Department of Home Affairs has issued convicted criminal Thabo Bester with an official ID document

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi held a press conference to display a copy of Bester's new identity card

There was previously no record of Bester at home affairs, as his mother never registered his birth

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

PRETORIA - While Thabo Bester may be well-known in South African households, the former fugitive was virtually a ghost in SA's Home Affairs databases.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi displayed Thabo Bester's new ID at a media breifing. Image: @GovernmentZA & @karynmaughan

Source: Getty Images

That finally ended as the Department of Home Affairs issued the convicted sexual offender and murderer with a South African identity document.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi displays copy of Thabo Bester's ID

The South African Government shared a video of Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi proudly brandishing a copy of Bester's new ID during a press conference.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The convicted criminal reportedly gave Motsoaledi his permission to show South Africans the ID, which was issued on 17 May.

Motsoaledi also revealed that his department will take legal steps to revoke Bester's love, Dr Nandipha Magudumana's passport, on the recommendation of legal advice, News24's Karyn Maughan reported.

Thabo Bester's birth wasn't registered at Department of Home Affairs

Thabo Bester's newly issued ID document comes after his identity came into question following Motsoaledi's revelation that the Department of Home Affairs had no record of Bester in its database.

Motsoaledi claimed that Bester's mother never registered Bester's birth, and the convicted criminal didn't apply for an ID when he turned 16 and became eligible, EWN reported.

Mzansi questions Aaron Motsoaledi'a motives for displaying Thabo Bester's ID

Below are some comments:

@AardvarkBloody asked:

"What is the point of this press conference?"

@Jabutjp questioned:

"Did they follow LRB process? or Did they just bypass all legal procedures just to issue him a smart card for the public interest?"

@JustKb_elo added:

"A bit unnecessary if you ask me."

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says the person arrested in Tanzania is Thabo Bester, confirmed via DNA

In another story, Briefly News reported that Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi told Members of Parliament on Wednesday, 17 May, that the man arrested alongside disgraced celebrity doctor Dr Nandipha Magudumana in Tanzania is Thabo Bester.

Motsoaledi responded to a question posed by Democratic Alliance MP Adrian Roos during a budget vote, who asked if his department was confident that the man in prison was Bester.

The minister explained that the police conducted DNA tests, and Bester matched his mother by 99%. Motsoaledi also explained that there was no need for the Home Affairs department to run their own DNA tests because the police had already done them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News