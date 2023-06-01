President Cyril Ramaphosa plans to send ministers to G7 countries to explain South Africa's controversial stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Ramaphosa will send four ministers, which include the Minister of Finance Enoch Gondogwana

South Africans think Ramaphosa's plan is a little too late and will be a waste of taxpayers' money

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa told members of Parliament that he has decided to send several ministers to G7 countries as envoys to explain South Africa's stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Four South African ministers will be sent to G7 countries as President Cyril Ramaphosa's envoys. Images: Frederick Florin

Ramaphosa made the announcement during his presidential budget vote speech at the National Assembly on Wednesday, 31 May.

This comes after South Africa was not invited to the G7 Summit in Japan for the first time since Ramaphosa came into office.

Ramaphosa to send four ministers to G7 countries as envoys

According to SABC News, Ramaphosa will be sending the following ministers:

The Minister of Finance, Enoch Gondogwana,

The Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni,

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, and;

The Minister of Trade Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel.

The G7 countries include the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

South Africa's non-aligned stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been under scrutiny, with some believing that the South African government favours Russia.

African leaders to embark on a peace mission to Russia and Ukraine

In addition to sending ministers to G7 countries, Ramaphosa and five African leaders plan to embark on a peace mission to Russia and Ukraine to discuss ending the war.

According to News24, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have both agreed to accept the peace mission leader by African leaders.

There is currently no indication of when the peace mission will happen.

South Africans weigh in on Ramaphosa's decision to send ministers to G7 countries

@glissonniekerk said:

"Afraid it's too late for that. You just made the biggest blunder."

@Instrctr_Walker said:

"African leaders really know how to waste money. It’s gonna take several people to travel abroad to deliver a message that can be in a single Press Conference or Statement "

@GerhardPetzer said:

"Free international holidays, anyone? Can hear the diplomats laughing at SA from here. Just send a nice email. I bet they will get the same message from it at zero cost to taxpayers."

@wmorton3 said:

"All those trips to encourage foreign investment were for nothing. I wonder how many foreign companies will scale down in SA without saying anything."

@Chris_Rhoode said:

"OMG, yet another way of fruitless expenditures as we speak."

@xolaniphlyboy said:

"Another ploy to abuse money, because knowing these comrades, there will be another enquiry into how the money was spent. Bananas here, Bananas there. Bananas every day in the Republic."

Reserve Bank warns government’s non-aligned stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could lead to sanctions

Briefly News previously reported that the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has cautioned that the government's non-aligned stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine could lead to sanctions.

According to eNCA, the Reserve Bank believes South Africa could face secondary or indirect sanctions should the government continue its neutral stance.

The country's central bank added sanctions would have a catastrophic effect on South Africa's struggling economy.

