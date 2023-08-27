The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said it approves of the BRICS expansion but criticised African leaders for failing to strengthen continental infrastructure projects

Several countries from the global south including Argentina, Iran and Ethiopia were added to BRICS at the recent summit

The EFF's Deputy President Floyd Shivambu said the expansion is a positive step in countering Western forces

Floyd Shivambu reflected on the outcomes of the BRICs summit. Image: Frennie Shivambu and Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have expressed their approval of the expansion of BRICS, as announced during the recent summit in Johannesburg.

However, they hold the view that African leaders did not fully utilise this occasion to strengthen the consolidation of continental infrastructure initiatives.

EFF addresses expansion of BRICS

At the summit, an agreement was reached to include Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates as new members alongside the existing five.

Floyd Shivambu, the Deputy President of EFF, shared his perspective with the media during the ongoing Central Command meeting in Kempton Park, Johannesburg.

EFF highlights missed opportunities at BRICS Summit

He stated that while the expansion of BRICS is a positive advancement, it also represents a missed opportunity to solidify Pan-African infrastructure projects, as outlined in Agenda 2063, reported SABCNews.

“It is a positive step that we are having BRICS including countries in the global south who are uniting against long overdue imperialist forces of the west."

Shivambu emphasised that among the top-priority projects of the African continent outlined in Agenda 2063 is an integrated rail project aimed at bolstering intra-African trade.

He noted that despite the significance of these objectives, the African continent has not effectively advocated for comprehensive Pan-African infrastructure programmes.

SA citizens discuss EFF's stance on BRICS summit

Akimo Ndukuyaselwandle commented:

"You will never be a leader if you depend on an assistant for your own projects. No wonder EFF sometimes fail. The billions BRICS has offered are huge. Don't ask more!"

Yanga Lux TJ Tsotsi

"That's because there are Western agents."

Dante WaKurara said:

"Some people will still look for a minuscule pimple inside an elephant's posterior end."

Beggie Gibebb posted:

"The idea of successful BRICS gonna make ANC win big time and make the EFF irrelevant."

Tshepo Lovy Jafta wrote:

"The flip-flops trying to be relevant mxm."

