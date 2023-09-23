China awarded South African Police Minister, Bheki Cele, the Great Wall Commemorative Medal for SAPS' contributions to law enforcement cooperation

The medal, established in 2020, recognises foreign law enforcement officers' outstanding efforts in safeguarding Chinese citizens' safety

Cele was honoured in China for providing high-level security during the BRICS summit this past August

China has awarded the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele a Great Wall Commemorative Medal. Image: SAPoliceService

Source: Twitter

LIANYUNGANG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has been honoured by China with the Great Wall Commemorative Medal for the South African Police Service's contributions to bilateral law enforcement collaboration.

Honouring outstanding law enforcement

Established by the Chinese Ministry of Public Security in 2020, this medal recognises foreign law enforcement officers who have made remarkable efforts to protect Chinese citizens' safety.

In a ceremony held in Lianyungang, China's Public Security Minister Xiaohong praised SAPS for its role in ensuring safety at the recent BRICS summit. The police also received applause for keeping Chinese President Xi Jinping safe during his state visit to South Africa, reported TimesLIVE.

Minister Cele's leadership

Xiaohong acknowledged that this marked Xi's fourth visit to South Africa and commended Minister Cele's leadership for consistently providing a high level of security during these visits.

He expressed gratitude for the ongoing policing initiatives and law enforcement cooperation between the two nations.

See the post from SAPS below:

Cele's medal stuns SA

SA citizens were surprised by Cele's award given the rampant crime affecting many people in South Africa.

Read some of the comments below:

Ikageng Moroaswi mentioned:

"That medal must be given to South African citizens for good behaviour."

Ndwakhulu Edwin Ramabulana wrote:

"I thought he would wear the legendary hat.Congratulations to him."

Russell Venter stated:

"That's like receiving a participation medal even though you came last in the race. "

Patric Badugela posted:

"Bravo Cele. Pain to the haters."

James Teleki Mohlala said:

"Something is fishing with that medal.China we are watching you.☝️"

Source: Briefly News