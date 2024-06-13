The African National Congress redeployed Mxolisi Kaunda after recalling him as the mayor of eThekwini

The ANC came in second place in the 2024 General Election in KwaZulu-Natal and a coalition government may rule the province

South Africans were relieved that Kaunda was recalled and many slammed his tenure as the mayor

KWAZULU-NATAL—Mxolisi Kaunda is no longer mayor of eThekwini and the African National Congress has already redeployed him.

ANC recalls Kaunda

According to eNCA, Kaunda will no longer be the eThekwini mayor after a new government is elected on 14 June. The ANC in the KwaZulu-Natal province recalled Kaunda and sent him to the National Council of Provinces.

The Democratic Alliance, which has slammed eThekwini's dilapidating infrastructure, welcomed the removal as the DA and Inkatha Freedom Party have repeatedly called on Kaunda to resign.

Netizens happy Kaunda removed

Nertzens commenting on @eNCA's tweet celebrated his removal from office as the mayor.

Nonduku said:

"It took them long enough."

Every 23rd spring said:

"Long overdue. That man was useless from day one!"

Cvs asked:

"Will anyone notice that he was gone?"

Hlengiwe Nene said:

"Good riddance! He collapsed Durban. He was useless!"

soMxhaka said:

"The DA's eThekwini mayor is in. The ANC's eThekwini mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, is out. The DA-ANC coalition is at play. Helen Zille wins again."

Matome said:

"All this time, they were not acting. It's a bit late, I reckon."

NgwanaAzania09 said:

"There was really nothing the poor man could have done to overcome the MK hype. JZ showed them flames!"

Zizi Kodwa resigns as sports minister and as member of the ANC's NEC

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Zizi Kodwa stepped down as the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture.

This was after the South African Police Service arrested him for allegedly receiving bribes from EOH. He also reigned as a member of the ANC's National Executive Committee.

