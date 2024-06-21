The African National Congress's national chairperson and Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, celebrated his birthday

South Africans flocked to the comment section, and some wished him a happy birthday while others were not so kind

Some demanded that he not return to the cabinet, and others accused him of not letting young people into the cabinet

Mantashe celebrates 69th birthday

The ANC's X account @MYANC posted a birthday poster for Mantashe, the Minister of Minerals and Energy. In the past, he has come under fire for the condition of the country's state-owned entities. South Africans have blamed him for the state of Eskom, Transnet, and other SOEs.

He has also recently come under fire for bribery claims relating to him receiving security upgrades from Bosasa. Mantashe was rumoured to be on the verge of arrest, but the Investigating Directorate slammed the allegations.

View the tweet here:

Some wished him a happy birthday

Netizens were split in the middle as some wished him happy birthday.

Independent said:

"Happy birthday, tiger. We hope to see you in the new coalition cabinet. Helen Zille with sanitise and accommodate state capture ministers. ANC lives, DA leads."

Majakathata Pheko said:

"Happy birthday, Uncle Gwede!"

Tusqo said:

"Happy birthday to you, tiger."

Others had questions for Gwede Mantashe

Mogorosi Monama asked:

"When is this one going to jail for the Bosasa corruption?"

Mokone asked:

"When are young people becoming national chairs?"

LesetjaMO said:

"Students must be fighting over who is going to give Fossil Tiger a birthday cake. Apparently, he likes small, expensive cakes."

Steven said:

"Ramaphosa must never reappoint Gwede Mantashe as a minister. Gwede is a corrupt, lazy and dirty bully."

Mantashe in hot water over Bosasa bribery claims

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Mantashe's past has returned to haunt him as bribery allegations against him arose.

Mantashe is being questioned for the security upgrades worth R300,000, which he received at three of his houses, and SA believes this could be a conspiracy against him.

