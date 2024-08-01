The African National Congress's secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, has called on Home Affairs Minister Deon Schreiber and Miss SA to clarify Chidimma Adetshina's citizenship

He spoke during the first day of the ANC's three-day National Executive Committee meeting and called on them not to be silent

He added that clarification was essential to avoid victimising Adetshina, and South Africans agreed with him

JOHANNESBURG—The African National Congress's secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, has called on the Minister of Home Affairs, Deon Schreiber and Miss SA to clarify finalist Chidimma Adetshina's citizenship to prevent any further victimisation.

Fikile Mbalula speaks on Chidimma Adetshina saga

@MDNnewss posted a video of Mbaklula speaking during a press conference to announce the ANC National Executive Committee's three-day meeting commencement on 1 August. Mbalula said Schreiber needs to clarify once and for all if Adetshina is indeed a citizen of the country.

Mbalula highlighted the competitiveness between Nigeria and South Africa, including Nigerians claiming Amapiano as theirs. He joked and said Nigerians may claim Chidimma as their own Miss SA. He highlighted that Miss SA has not said anything about the entire saga.

View the video here:

Netizens agree with him

South Africans agreed with Razmatazz and wanted the Miss SA finalist's citizenship issue clarified.

Nema Jnr said:

"It's time to put this to rest. Let's conclude it."

Mandy said:

"We need clarification immediately."

Thapelo said:

"Please, so that people can move forward from this matter."

Melusi Thato Mokone said:

"It's about time."

Xuffler said:

"I hope the minister will deliver soon."

