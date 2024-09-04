Collen Malatjie, the ANC Youth League leader, addressed the media to celebrate the 80th year of the Youth League this month

He encouraged the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to form part of the Government of National Unity (GNU)

Floyd Shivambu, now of the MK Party, has replied to Malatjies calls via X to stand his ground

JOHANNESBURG — Collen Malatjie believes that it was Floyd Shivambu that was preventing the EFF from entering into the GNU. A swift response on Twitter followed.

Collen Malatjie (left) addresses the media at ANC Youth League's 80th birthday celebration and says Floyd Shivambu (right) was the reason the EFF didn't join the GNU. Image: @ANC / @FloydShivambu

Source: Twitter

The ANC has been keen for the EFF to join the GNU, and Malatjie took the opportunity to open the door again for them to join.

"Maybe we must invite them again because the stumbling block there was Shivambu because of his hatred of the ANC. Maybe they might want to re-engage," Malatjie suggests.

While Shivambu was in the EFF, he slammed the DA's cabinet demands as 'racist disregard' for black South Africans as one reason not to join the GNU.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Floyd Shivambu's response to Malatjie's claims

But, Shivambu quickly responded to Malatjie's comments via his profile on X. He wanted to set the record straight and confront the 'stumbling block' claims head-on.

This was Shivambu's direct quote from X:

So the others say ‘Floyd wanted to join the GNU’ and these ones say ‘Floyd was the stumbling block for the EFF to join GNU’. We warned against mischaracterisation of an otherwise sound and solid decision to join and participate actively in uMkhonto weSizwe Party.

The correct statement and advise is “My sincere plea is that the in its reflection of the decision I have taken, the organisation should also avoid slander and mischaracterisation of an otherwise revolutionary and disciplined decision to not renew the membership and request to be released from other functions I am deployed to”. It’s no retreat! #GwazaMkhontoGwaza!

The leader of the EFF, Julius Malema, reiterated in June 2024 that for his party to join the GNU, their conditions should be met.

SA react to Collen Malatji inviting EFF to join the GNU

Briefly News reported earlier that Collen Malatji, the president of the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL), extended an invitation to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to join the Government of National Unity. He suggested this in light of Floyd Shivambu, the EFF's former deputy president, leaving the party.

However, South Africans criticised Malatji, with some accusing him of failing to effectively represent the youth as the ANCYL president.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News