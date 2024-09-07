Thabo Mbeki has offered the ANC advice on how they can win back the trust of voters across the country

The ANC could not secure a majority vote during the recent national government elections

Mbeki believes that the time for talking is over and that the party needs to start doing more

Former ANC President Thabo Mbeki has called on the party to engage in self-reflection to regain voters' support.

The former state president made the comments while conducting a two-day visit to the Free State.

Thabo Mbeki has called on the ANC to self-reflect to understand why it lost the support of so many voters during the last election. Image: Fani Mahuntsi.

Talking about the party’s poor showing in the national elections, Mbeki called on party members to stop fighting for positions and focus on what was revolutionary roots.

Less talk, more action, says Mbeki

During his two-day visit, Mbeki touched on several issues and urged party members to talk less and do more.

The 82-year-old said that winning back the people's support would depend on what they do, not what they say.

Mbeki urges party to self-reflect

The former statesman also added that the vote proved that people weren’t happy with the party and needed to do some introspection to find out why.

“What does this population think of us? We can’t say the people are wrong,” Mbeki said.

“If there’s any wrong, it must be with us. So, we must do the necessary correction in order to respond to whatever the complaints of the people are,” he added.

He reiterated that the time for talking about what needed to be done was over and that the ANC should be concerned about the waning support.

ANC to face competition in by-elections

While the EFF failed to capitalise on the ANC’s decline in support, Jacob Zuma’s MK Party made a major impact.

The party will look to continue that upward trend in the upcoming by-elections.

The IEC confirmed that 23 municipal wards in five provinces will be contested in by-elections on Wednesday, September 11.

Thabo Mbeki criticises Jaco Zuma

Speaking about the ANC and MK Party, Mbeki recently criticised Jacom Zuma, Briefly News reported.

The former ANC party leader was unhappy with Zuma over his decision to form a new political party.

Zuma was hauled before an ANC national disciplinary committee due to his political decisions.

