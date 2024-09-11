Members of the MK Party who were expelled as Members of Parliament will appeal the decision to uphold their removal

The Western Cape High Court dismissed their application to prevent the party from appointing MPs to replace them

South Africans joked, and one netizen even said the members are as stubborn as the MK Party leader, Jacob Zuma

WESTERN CAPE — The MK Party's expelled MPs are not giving up their fight to remain the party's members of Parliament.

MKP MPs continue fighting

SABC News said the Western Cape High Court dismissed their urgent interdict application to challenge their dismissal. The 10 MPs were fired from Parliament and they have since been fighting their dismissal.

The members wanted the courts to prevent Parliament from swearing in other MPs to replace them. The High Court found they did not have a prima facie right to be protected. The MK Party deployed new members Brian Molefe, Mzwanele Manyi, and Lucky Montana to Parliament.

One of the expelled MPs, Thamsanqa Khuzwayo, said the party agreed that they would reinstate them and they would also pay their legal fees. He also claimed that the resignation letters were fabricated.

South Africans weighed in

Below are some of the reactions from netizens on Facebook.

Mekoa Sereme said:

"That's why I don't like politics due to unfairness because those hard-working individuals who campaigned and mobilised people on the ground to vote for the MK Party are now being recalled."

Nothemba Majenge said:

"They must go appeal. Even Zuma appealed a lot."

Tsitso Damane said:

"They are looking after their stomachs."

Bonisile Thungo Nondumiso Osindisiwe said:

"They are stubborn like Zuma."

MK Party member accuses church group

In a related article, Briefly News reported that an MK Party senior member claimed the expelled MMPs were from a large church group.

He accused the group of trying to sabotage the party, and a member of the church group confirmed that the claims were valid.

