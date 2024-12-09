The African Transformation Movement's leader, Vuyo Zungula, slammed the attempts to downplay the proposed national shutdown protest

South Africans have called for a shutdown to protest against President Cyril Ramaphosa, calling for him to step down

The ANC's Fikile Mbalula dismissed the shutdown, and Zungula weighed in on the protest

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided local and international political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.

Vuyo Zungula supports the calls for an anti-Cyril Ramaphosa shutdown. Images: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The leader of the African Transformation Movement, Vuyo Zungula, has criticised attempts to prevent the national shutdown protest from taking place.

Zungula supports national shutdown

Zungula posted on his X account @ZungulaVuyo in support of the national shutdown protest. South Africans have called for a national shutdown to protest against Cyril Ramaphosa. Many have accused him of not prioritising South Africa and making anti-South African decisions. Zungula noted that South Africans' rights to protest and voice their displeasure are being trampled.

"The government continues to protect illegal foreigners while putting severe constraints on the rights of South Africans, barring them from exercising their hard-earned democratic right to demonstrate."

Mbalula slams protest

The African National Congress's secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, opposed calls for a shutdown. He said those behind the shutdown are opportunists who do not want to build South Africa.

View Zungula's tweet here:

South Africans fueled

Netizens were furious and doubled down on their calls for a shutdown.

Gwadlagwadla said:

"We will not be silenced by a corrupt and incompetent government that favours the interests of foreigners."

Knick said:

"Protest is called lawlessness under Cyril's government."

Jake Shaw said:

"Vuyo, I applaud your patriotism and your passion for our country and its people. You are one of the few politicians who is unapologetic about preserving our country."

Koschei said:

"Remain true to the cause and our struggles."

Abahambe Tsamaya said:

"We need political parties to join hands and support the national shutdown."

Zungula calls for the death penalty

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Zungula called for the death penalty to be reinstated.

He said during the build-up to the 2024 general elections that Botswana has the death penalty, and citizens are not complaining about crime.

Source: Briefly News