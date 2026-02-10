A woman shared testimony from the Madlanga Commission, revealing that Ekurhuleni's head of legal services earns over R2 million

Khemraj Behari denied receiving a R600,000 loyalty bonus and clarified his salary was R2,088,551 per year, not per month

South Africans reacted with shock and frustration, questioning how government officials earn such high salaries while many struggle

Khemraj Behari on the left and a young TikToker on the right. Images: @mantlhwa_m and @yourladyship01

A woman who posts political content on TikTok had South Africans feeling the sting of income inequality. The TikTok user @mantlhwa_m shared footage of the hearing regarding Khemraj Behari after his suspension on 9 February 2026 with the caption:

"Kemi, head of legal in Ekurhuleni, salary 2,088,551 million."

She stopped the testimony footage to ask if people heard how much Ekurhuleni's head of legal services earns. The amount was R2,088,551. She struggled to pronounce his surname, but made it clear that Khemraj "Kemi" Behari's salary shocked her. She pointed out the irony of regular people getting excited over a R370 grant.

The woman claimed he also received a R600,000 loyalty bonus on top of his salary. She connected this to the controversy involving EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi, suggesting Behari got rewarded instead of being held accountable for not doing his job properly.

However, Behari testified before the Madlanga Commission on 10 February 2026 and denied receiving any of the supposed loyalty bonus. He explained his promotion to head of legal and risk services on 1 June 2023 didn't even come with a financial benefit at first. His new salary of R2,055,000 was actually lower than the R2,088,551 he earned in his previous role.

Behari explained there was no loyalty bonus and that the allegations were meant to damage his reputation.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi baffled by Ekurhuleni salaries

Social media users had strong reactions to the salary discussion on TikToker @mantlhwa_m's clip asking why they were paid so much:

@ms_tdee clarified:

"No one earns that much in government per month. It's per year, which is reasonable because it's roughly R170k pm."

@obakeng1235 asked:

"Per year or per month?"

@masek101 explained:

"2 million annually, my sister. Around 170k per month + bonus and overtime."

@risenga questioned:

"These salaries and bonuses are more like looting. Is there accountability in that municipality?"

@amashamy1 said:

"No wonder we have so much unemployment."

@mark reacted:

"Yassis 😂 How can these people earn so much? Nobody should earn that much."

@user408083548438 stated:

"Ekurhuleni municipality is rotten to the core."

@zula complained:

"Last year 1 July 2025, they took our R126 to every Ekurhuleni municipality. When we asked them, they said it's for services which we are not getting."

@patjaza vented:

"They didn't give us uniforms for 9 years. They earn massive bonuses."

@mario added:

"The problem is that tax is taken before we even get our salary. I bet you if tax was like electricity or water, many of us wouldn't pay them."

A woman discussing politician salaries in her home. Images: @mantlhwa_m

