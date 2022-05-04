Economic Freedom Fighters members visited the Gardee family home on Wednesday following Hillary's death

The political party's leader Julius Malema paid his respects to the family and said people who matter have sent their condolences

EFF and family Spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said that Gardee was allegedly shot in the back of her head

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

MPUMALANGA - Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters visited the Gardee family to pay their respects following the death of 28-year-old Hillary whose body was found in Mbombela on Tuesday 3 May. The political party’s leadership including Julius Malema paid their respects to the family. Hillary was the daughter of former EFF Secretary-General Godrich Gardee and went missing on Friday.

According to the EFF and family Spokesperson Sinawo Thambo, Gardee was allegedly shot in the back of her head. He claims that the police allegedly did not notice the gunshot wound when they moved the body from the crime scene.

Members of the EFF are conducting a press briefing at the Gardee home following the murder of Hillary. Image: @HillaryGardee & @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Thambo added that members have little faith in the police and are suspicious of the circumstances and the details around the crime.

During a outside the family home, the EFF Leader was questioned about the negative comments regarding Gardee’s death and said:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“I’ve seen the EFF people on social media responding to some form of hatred. You cannot expect love from people who do not love themselves and therefore you expect too much. The people who matter have sent their condolences and that’s enough. We can’t expect love from people who were dropped on their heads by their parents when they were born.”

Scores of community members also visited the family. According to SABC News, members of the Gardee family from Nigeria are expected to arrive soon to make funeral arrangements.

Social media reacts to the murder

Tributes to the family are still pouring in on social media and South Africans are reeling over Hillary's death:

@EliasChinemore said:

“Something has got to give, every day we are seeing a BIG number of missing people, it's now a privilege and a blessing to be able to return home after leaving your house, surely there is human trafficking, kidnapping and gender-based violence problem.”

@54Battalion wrote:

“I've been trying to avoid the thought of a hit but now it looks like a hit. We'll wait for the command.”

@AndiswaMadikazi posted:

“There is no space for women to breathe in South Africa.”

@Nkuleh_G commented:

“I am disgusted by tweets celebrating the kidnapping & killing of Hillary Gardee. I don't care if her father is in the EFF open borders committee. It has nothing to do with Hillary. She did not deserve to be brutally murdered.”

@BWC_ingwe added:

“Our sincerest condolences to Godrich Gardee’s family and friends. May her soul rest in peace! We hope that justice is served and that such crimes do not continue to be normalised in our country.”

Police top dogs appoint special investigating team to find those responsible for Hillary Gardee’s murder

In a related matter, Briefly News previously reported a team of experts have been set up to ensure those responsible for the death of Hillary Gardee are brought to book. The 28-year-old’s body was found by people who were on their way to work on Tuesday 3 May in Mbombela.

Police in Mpumalanga are investigating a case of murder after examinations revealed that Gardee had bruises on her body. Gardee was the daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters secretary-general Godrich Gardee and her death has sparked outrage across the country.

Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Donald Mdluli said police began their investigations at the scene where she was found. According to SABC News, Mdluli said police have been working around the clock to ensure they have a breakthrough in the case within the 72-hour period. He added that the expert team should make a concrete finding in the case soon.

Source: Briefly News