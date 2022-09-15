The National Assembly speaker announced the three-person panel that will determine if there is enough evidence to impeach President Cyril Ramaphosa

Former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, former Judge Thokozile Masipa, and University of Cape Town Professor Richard Calland have been appointed

The panel has 30 days to report back to National Assembly with recommendations regarding whether enough evidence exists in the matter

CAPE TOWN - An independent panel of judges has been appointed to determine if there is enough evidence to impeach President Cyril Ramaphosa. National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula announced the three-person panel on Wednesday night, 14 September.

An independent panel has been appointed to make recommendations on President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala scandal. Image: Mike Hutchings

The panel will determine if Ramaphosa has a prima facie case to answer on the Phala Phala scandal. After careful consideration, Mapisa-Nqakula appointed members of the panel who were considered “fit and proper” for the position.

Former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, former Judge Thokozile Masipa, and University of Cape Town Professor Richard Calland have been appointed to serve on the independent panel, according to SABC News. The speaker consulted with Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to make the appointment of the judges.

All three panel members have a wealth of experience and knowledge about the South African judiciary. The panel has 30 days to report back to Mapisa-Nqakula with recommendations regarding whether enough evidence exists to show that the president committed any violations as detailed in the African Transformation Movement’s motion.

The political party submitted the motion, which lists bribery, money laundering, kidnapping and other serious offences as violations that Ramaphosa conducted, News24 reported. The panel is required to provide the president with details of the information related to the inquiry and give him a reasonable opportunity to respond to the allegations in writing.

Thereafter, the panel’s recommendations will be put to a vote in the National Assembly, where Ramaphosa’s fate will be sealed.

Here’s what South Africans had to say about the appointment:

Mzi Ngubane said:

“This is a joke. That Richard Culland for instance, is forever on TV stations defending Ramaphosa, how is this panel going to be objective and fair?”

Deacon Leo Zvikomborero commented:

“He won’t be impeached ever.”

Nhlanhla Womfana Mnisi posted:

“Who exactly appointed Ramaphosa’s fanbase to investigate their idol aiíii this country though.”

Bheki Nkosi wrote:

“This is a joke. In this country, we are not taken seriously. All these judges are captured.”

