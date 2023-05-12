Dr Mmereka Ntshani, also known as Dr Pashy, has sent a letter of demand to the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi

Ntshani wants the minister to apologise for the statement he made during a press briefing following Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Maguduma's arrests

South Africans think the Dr Pashy's legal action against Motsoaledi does not make sense

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - Celebrity doctor, Mmereka Ntshani, known as Dr Pashy, has served the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, with a letter of demand.

Dr Pashy has threatened to pursue legal action against Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi if he does not apologise to her. Images: Dr Pashy/Instagram & Albin Lohr-Jones

Source: Getty Images

Ntshani accused the minister of lying when he announced that Thabo Bester's lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana had two of her passports when she was arrested in Tanzania.

Dr Pashy wants Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to apologise to her

Shortly after Dr Nandipha and Bester were nabbed near the Kenyan border, Mostoaledi held a press conference to explain the circumstances surrounding their arrest.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Bester was found in possession of a fake US passport, while Dr Nandipha was reportedly found with Dr Pashy's passport.

According to eNCA, Dr Pashy wants the minister to retract his statement and issue her with an apology.

Dr Pashy threatens to take legal action against the Minister of Home Affairs

According to SABC News, the doctor threatened Motsoaledi with legal action should he not issue a formal withdrawal and apology in five days from the date the legal letter was issued, 8 May.

Dr Pashy also stated in her letter that the minister's press conference had given unfounded legitimacy to the allegation that she was involved in Magudumana and Bester's criminal activity.

Motsoaledi's office has not commented on Dr Pashy's letter of demand.

South Africans defend the Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi

@thesoul_singer said:

"But she was found with her passports. Why must the Minister apologise for that?"

@EdS_888 said:

"So Magudumana didn’t have her passport? Why would Motsoaledi lie?"

@Xee_GP said:

"She's being big-headed because she wasn't arrested for aiding and abetting. First, she was all over. Then she went to the police station. Then she failed to refute Mzilikazi, who actually alerted us to her involvement in Thabo and Nandipha's escape. Now this? This is nonsense!"

@TakaloLekhetho said:

"Dr Aaron Motsoalidi is not just an ordinary minister, the gentleman makes sense everytime when he speaks. He will deal with her accordingly. Watch the space."

@Constitution_94 said:

"Aaron Motsoaledi must ignore this dodgy character! "

@ThullyeNkosi said:

"This won't end well for her. I won't be surprised if charges are levelled against her."

@AmuFloyd said:

"We had forgotten about him. This will only make it worse for her. How her 2 passports ended up with Bonny and Clyde doesn't make sense."

Thabo Bester prison escape: Dr Pashy denies getting money from Dr Nandipha, but SA thinks she was involved

Briefly News previously reported that celebrity doctor and Thabo Bester's girlfriend, Nandipha Magudumana, seemingly dragged her friend, Dr Mmereka Ntshani, into her fugitive activities. In this instance, it looks like Ntshani was duped.

Ntshani, popularly known as Dr Pashy on social media, has distanced herself from Dr Nandipha after her friend was arrested in Tanzania on 8 April.

According to eNCA, when Dr Nandipha, Bester and a Mozambican national were arrested in Tanzania, they were found holding multiple passports. Two passports in Dr Nandipha's possession belonged to Dr Pashy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News