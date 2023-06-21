The police have found the remains of Desiree Bartmaan a week after she was reported missing by her ex-husband

Desiree was found in a stormwater drain on the evening her ex-husband appeared in court for her premeditated murder

The husband, Johnny Bartmaan is not the first man to be charged with murder in the absence of a body, his charge has been amended to murder

Desiree Bartmaan is found a week after she was reported missing by her ex-husband Johnny Bartmaan who is accused of killing her. Images: Julian Arries/Missing Persons Adults South Africa, Stock/Getty

Source: Facebook

GQEBERHA - A body of a missing woman was found in a stormwater drain on the evening of her ex-husband's court appearance on Tuesday, 20 June.

Desiree Bartmaan, a 58-year-old was reported missing by her ex-husband on 14 June, after her brother Julian Arries posted on Facebook that her last communication was made on 12 June.

Estranged husband is suspected to be connected with Baartman's disappearance

Desiree's ex-husband, Johnny Baartman was arrested on 17 June after police suspected "foul play" in the couple's shared home during a forensic investigation, TimesLIVE reported.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu says they discovered Desiree's body from a 3.7-metre drain in the Jagtersvlakte area on the evening of Johnny's court appearance:

"Johnny Baartman, is expected in court on charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.”

Johnny Bartmaan was facing murder charges before Desiree was found

News24 reports that the ex-husband who stood in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Tuesday 20 June had what looked like self-inflicted wounds.

He is also not the first person to be charged with murder despite the body of the deceased being missing at the time of trial.

The 59-year-old who refused bail was initially charged with attempted murder and was now facing premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice charges for killing the woman using violence after a gun was found in their home.

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

Her friends and family passed their condolences on her Facebook profile:

Liz Wagner commented:

"Desiree May your Precious soul Rest in Peace Eternal . My condolences to your kids & siblings ❤️‍"

Bernadette Jaftha sends her flowers:

"My friend Des I salute you for your kindness, ♥️what a humble and kind-hearted person."

@Bartho Dic said:

"How I'm gonna miss this beautiful lady. My friend may your soul RIP."

