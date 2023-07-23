King Misuzulu kaZwelithini promised to explore reducing lobola payments as a measure to address gender-based violence

The Zulu king encouraged men to play an active role in fighting gender-based violence and femicide

SA citizens weighed in on the cultural practice of lobola and whether it's still relevant in modern times

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini advocated against gender-based violence.

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN - King Misuzulu kaZwelithini made a commitment to explore the possibility of reducing lobola payments.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini proposes incentive for combatting gender-based violence

He made the announcement during his speech at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on Saturday, reported TimesLIVE.

This decision would be contingent on men making significant progress in eradicating gender-based violence against women and children.

According to SABCNews, Misuzulu was the keynote speaker during the second annual National Men's Day, which focused on combating gender-based violence and femicide.

Misuzulu calls on Zulu men to lead the charge against GBV

The King conveyed his intentions to the crowd and urged the men, especially of Zulu descent, to take a stand against the appalling abuse faced by women and children.

Misuzulu suggested a possible reward for Zulu men who actively combat this issue and encouraged an increase in marriages within the nation.

“Let me tell you the good news that will only be considered if you behave yourself as Zulu men. We will discuss reducing cows for lobola. We can’t discuss that while we have these challenges. I don’t know if this is because of COVID but we have less marriages these days and more cases of abuse. We can fight this."

SA weighs in on Misuzulu's strategy to tackle GV

Rhoo Matshoge Jnr said:

"I think lobola should be scrapped completely. I am against it."

Elia Mashau mentioned:

"We are living in the modern 21st century time. It's not useless to pay for lobola, but very much irrelevant these days."

Tshiamo Rakgokong commented:

"Just abolish this useless old culture. Anyway, it's irrelevant in this time and age."

Russell Narunsky suggested:

"How about the Zulu king stops receiving taxpayers' cash for his lavish lifestyle upkeep and maybe gets a job?"

Lesedi Mmarona Kgobokano

"I don't think the problem is lobola because even if the guy paid R2000, he will still be obsessed and fight or kill his partner. Let there be no marriage at all. Some men after paying, they think they own you."

