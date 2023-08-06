South Africa has had a rising problem with illegal miners, aka zama zamas, and Gauteng's police commissioner is confident they've made a breakthrough

Authorities in Johannesburg have indicated that the headquarters for the illegal mining was in Riverlea

Many people were taken aback by the details of how they concluded that zama zamas were based in Riverlea

JOHANNESBURG- The latest news after a shootout in Riverlea between illegal miners left South Africans up in arms. Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mwela spoke to the media, saying they found the operational ground of zama zamas

Riverlea in Johannesburg is said to be where zama zamas were running their operations, according to Gauteng's police commissioner. Image: Gallo Images/ bucky_za

Illegal miners have become a problem, as many have been accused of various criminal activities. South Africans were not convinced that the police actually found the headquarters.

Revierlea area occupied by zama zamas identified as main area of operation

eNCA reported that police found the body of an illegal miner. This comes after a shootout in the last week of July 2023, where five bodies were found.

Although the Johannesburg Metro Police Department in forensic scientists were on the scene, authorities were still unsure how many bodies were in the mineshaft.

Gauteng police commissioner explains Riverlea mine shaft discoveries

In the same area, the police commissioner recently announced, in a video by eNCA, that they suspect they found the headquarters where the illegal miners worked from. Elias Mawela said they found guns and explosives in a mine shaft during a law enforcement operation. He claimed:

"They (zama zamas) delivered fire arms: five rifles, a sniper rifle, a pistol, a lot of explosives and ammunition. They've (police) discovered what I can call the headquarters of the zama zamas."

South Africans not convinced old Riverlea mine is zama zama HQ

Many people are fed up with crime in South Africa. Online users commented that they were not confident that the police found the main place of operation for illegal miners.

Lulu Chilwane commented:

"Elections fever."

Yaveshan Naidoo added:

"I love how the police are doing their job close to election time."

Tshediso JavaGuava Mosia said:

"Five rifles can make police declare that as a headquarter of zama zamas."

Evans Yolanda was unconvinced:

"He is dreaming this Mawela."

Erin Matt wrote:

"Only five rifles jiki jiki we found a headquarters please maan, this sounds like an attempt to pull out."

Arrested zama zama insists he's a pawn, criticises SAPS for not nabbing kingpins

Briefly News previously reported that suspected illegal miners arrested in the Zimimpilo Informal settlement next to Riverlea, Johannesburg, have accused the authorities of targeting zama zamas.

Three men were arrested, on Thursday, 3 August, after emerging from a hole that police had previously closed during an operation to curb illegal mining activities in Riverlea.

One of the zama zama harshly criticised the police claiming they were not going after the masterminds of the illegal mining operation even though their identities were known, News24 reported.

