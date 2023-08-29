Parliament's ad-hoc committee has recommended Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka as South Africa's next Public Protector.

The DA and EFF have opposed Gcaleka occupying the public protector's office, bringing her impartiality into question

The move has caused a heated debate in Mzansi, with people questioning if she is the best candidate for the position

PRETORIA - Parliament's ad hoc committee responsible for finding suspended public protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's replacement has caused quite a stir with its recommendation.

Newzroom Afrika reported that acting public protector Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka received the final nod of approval from the committee, a move that has been met with diverse reactions.

While some citizens believe Gcaleka is the best candidate for the job, others are unsurprising by the nomination, suggesting that the job was already hers before the interview process started.

Opposition parties oppose Gcaleka's nomination

Both the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) spoke out in heavy opposition to Advocate Gcaleka's recommendation, TimesLIVE reported.

The parties have taken exception to uncertainty regarding her impartiality in terms of her ties to President Cyril Ramaphosa and the contentious Phala Phala report.

EFF MP Omphile Maotwe claimed that putting her in office while she has a cloud hanging over her head would be suicidal.

The DA's Glynnis Breytenbach said Gcaleka is unsuitable for the highly coveted job.

South Africans divided over Kholeka Gcaleka's nomination

Below are some comments:

@IamExclusiv clamied:

"This is a favour for a favour. We've seen this movie before."

@Khanyisile000 celebrated

"Finally, a sober-minded public protector."

@admorezimuto praised:

"Congratulations to her."

@hoyiya_m remarked:

"Quid pro quo is not true Kholeka Gcaleka had the best interview and, as such, should be considered for the job."

@Mtika36101742 said:

"Even if parliament had not recommended her. @CyrilRamaphosa would have hired her as the next public protector anyway. This is not surprising."

@makhathini_b demanded:

"She's compromised, we need someone new in that office."

@Nonto4real added:

"The writing was on the wall!"

@Richard_Spoor jabbed:

"Cyril could do worse. He could endorse the ZANU-PF election win."

Gcaleka sheds light on Phala Phala investigation

In another story, Briefly News reported that in a recent development surrounding the Phala Phala farm break-in saga involving President Cyril Ramaphosa, Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka shed light on the investigation's findings.

According to Gcaleka, the inquiry did not specifically delve into the potential violation of foreign exchange laws related to the incident.

The Phala Phala farm break-in, which took place in February 2020, resulted in the theft of US dollars.

